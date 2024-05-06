Probiotic Yeast Market Set to Reach $948.4 Million by 2030

Probiotic Yeast Market

The probiotic yeast market size is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Probiotics, which are microorganisms, can be used as dietary supplements to improve health. Probiotic yeast is a typical non-pathogenic strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Due to the natural resistance of yeast to antibacterial antibiotics, probiotic yeast is considered the best probiotic. The use of probiotic yeast in animal feed can increase the digestibility of fiber, stimulate the production performance of animals, and increase the production of meat, milk and eggs, which is beneficial to health. According to the Mysore Central Food Technology Research Institute (CFTRI), yeast-based probiotic products are used to reduce the toxicity of deadly fungi that are resistant to commonly used antifungal drugs. Antifungal drugs are everywhere, and the growing medicinal use of probiotic yeast has expanded the growth opportunities of the probiotic yeast market.

Due to the increase in consumption of functional food, the demand for probiotics has also increased. In addition to alkaline diets, it may also have a positive impact on health. In addition, factors such as banning the use of antibiotics in animal feed have led to an increase in the number of innovative products in some countries. In the form of chocolates, biscuits and other products, the increasing demand for probiotics for chronic diseases such as diarrhea and intestinal diseases is driving market growth. In addition, the increase in disposable income and living standards in developing countries complements market growth.

New trends, such as organic food and prebiotics, have forced manufacturers to develop new products that combine different active ingredients to combat gastrointestinal problems. The increasing popularity of dietary supplements among aging populations, pregnant women and children may increase the demand for probiotic yeast as a dietary supplement. Consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of gut microbiota in maintaining immunity and overall health. Probiotic dietary supplements are becoming more and more popular with consumers as an external source of intestinal flora. The increasing use of probiotic yeasts in animal feed to improve immunity to various diseases continues to drive market growth. Increasing R&D on the therapeutic function of probiotic yeast is expected to drive market growth in the next few years.

According to probiotic yeast market trends, on the basis of application, nutrition and supplements are segmented for children and adults, Although probiotics have many health benefits for people of all ages, there is a difference between probiotic yeast for children and probiotic yeast for adults. The difference between probiotics for children and adults is the strength and dosage of the supplement. Although children's probiotic yeast supplements are moderate, the dosage is usually one scoop (or tablet) per day, but adult probiotic supplements are more effective, and the dosage is usually two tablets per day. Finally, infant probiotics usually come in the form of liquids, measuring spoons, chewable tablets, or powders that can be mixed with food. Since children often try these supplements, liquid, powder, or chewable probiotics often contain unwanted food. Ingredients such as artificial sweeteners make them more attractive to children. For adults, dietary supplements are usually provided in the form of probiotic capsules or tablets.

By sales channels, the online segment was valued at $58.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $278.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.2%. increase in adoption of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts provided by these sites attract consumers to purchase probiotic-based products through online sales channel. Moreover, online channels such as company websites and e-commerce sites have increased consumer reach, owing to which it have evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.

Region-wise, North America dominated the probiotic yeast market in 2020 and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. Increased investment in R&D of stronger probiotic yeast strains that can provide more nutritional benefits is driving the growth of the probiotic yeast market in this region. The growing demand for nutritional supplements that strengthen the immune system and support a balanced lifestyle is expected to drive probiotic yeast market growth in the next few years. Increasing attention to digestive and gut health supports the growth of the European market. Multiple benefits increase the demand for probiotics and prebiotic supplements. The region is driving demand for animal feed containing probiotics to increase milk production and animal productivity. The middle-class population continues to grow, and consumption trends are also developing. The growing demand for nutritional supplements by the elderly, pregnant women, and children has promoted the development of the nutrition and health industry. In terms of the healthier functions of probiotic yeast, the probiotic yeast industry is expected to grow in the next few years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡

𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧

𝐂𝐡𝐫. 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐀/𝐒

𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫

𝐉𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐬

𝐋𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞-𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞

𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬

𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡.

