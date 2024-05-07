Revive CTO Mansoor Bahramand Named 2024 “Future Leader in Real Estate”

Mansoor Bahramand, CTO, Revive Real Estate

Pre-sale home renovation solutions leader Revive, announces CTO Mansoor Bahramand is honored as an emerging real estate industry leader under 40.

Being recognized as a Future Leader is not just an honor – it's a reaffirmation of our commitment at Revive to push the boundaries of what's possible in the real estate industry.” — Mansoor Bahramand, CTO, Revive

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revive, the leading provider of pre-sale home renovation solutions, announced that Mansoor Bahramand, its Chief Technology Officer, has been named a 2024 “Future Leader in Real Estate." This prestigious award recognizes emerging industry leaders under 40 who are forging new paths and pushing the envelope in the real estate industry.

The Future Leaders in Real Estate Award is given to individuals who excel in their professional roles and embody the spirit of innovation and leadership that defines the future of the industry. The award highlights those who introduce transformative ideas and show an unwavering commitment to driving innovation within the real estate landscape to redefine real estate practices.

This inaugural award, presented by Inman, a leader in real estate news, is a “celebration of the next generation of visionaries who are forging new paths, introducing transformative ideas, and making significant contributions to the evolution of real estate practices."

Bahramand, 35, was recognized for his role as a builder, not only of software and new companies but also of relationships. As CTO at Revive, Bahramand leads the engineering department, helping forge new features, interfaces, and experiences to empower people to see the best in their homes. He also co-founded the startup studio Branch, where he thrives in helping others build and innovate.

"Being recognized as a Future Leader is not just an honor – it's a reaffirmation of our commitment at Revive to push the boundaries of what's possible in the real estate industry," said Bahramand. “Our goal has always been to leverage cutting-edge technology to provide real value to homeowners and real estate professionals alike.”

“Mansoor embodies the spirit of innovation that this recognition seeks to celebrate,” said Michael Alladawi, CEO and Co-founder of Revive. "His contributions to Revive and the broader real estate technology community are helping to redefine industry standards and practices," he added.

Dalip Jaggi, Revive co-founder, added, "Mansoor's ability to translate complex technical concepts into user-friendly solutions has been a key factor in the success of products like Revive Vision AI. His unrelenting commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real estate technology is exemplary."

The complete list of honorees is here.

About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractors needed to get strategic pre-sale renovations done fast and for maximum value. By providing access to Revive's network of top contractors, Revive homes sell for more and help sellers move ahead by maximizing their sales value. Discover more at www.revive.realestate.