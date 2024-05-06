Sport, Arts and Culture on Africa Day Bassline Fest

Bassline Fest Featuring Lira & Maleh adds the Dance Afrika Stage with Tamara Dey & International DJs 25 May at Constitution Hill

Happy Africa Month! Bassline Fest is celebrating Africa Day at Constitution Hill on 25 May with Lira, Maleh from Lesotho, Moroccan, UK based artist, Rita Kamale and Tanzania's Kadilida and Jay Mitta. The newly added Dance Afrika stage will see Reunions DJ Sebb , South Africa's Tamara Dey and Si- Noir, Samuel Miller from the UK, FiNE from Australia and more ensuring that festival goers will be kept dancing the day and night away! Tickets are R320 at Ticketmaster. https://www.ticketmaster.co.za/artist/bassline-fest-tickets/1259603

Says Brad Holmes of Bassline. "Bassline Fest is gearing up to celebrate many exciting milestones on 25 May - Africa Day, 30 years of Democracy and 30 years of Bassline. Lira returns to the stage with full band and a Powerhouse of other female talent and international DJ’s celebrating 20 years in the music industry and her miraculous “Stroke of Luck” journey to full singing performance." He continues. "This will be her first show with a full band, after two years of recovery."

Lira is "So excited and looking forward to being on stage again to perform at Bassline Fest Africa Day Celebration on Saturday 25 May 2024. What makes this performance extra special is that not only are we, in South Africa, celebrating 30 years of democracy, but we are also celebrating the new Lira as well as the Bassline's 30th Anniversary. I have so much to be grateful for and look forward to seeing you at Constitution Hill Square on Africa Day. "

Crowds can look forward to DJ Sebb, from Reunion, the pioneer of an innovative music style he calls “Gommance” blending traditional Reunionese music, Dutch Eurodance and Jamaican Dance Hall, DJ Sebb vividly portrays Reunionese society and Creole culture through his sharp and humorous lyrics. Every weekend on the beaches his impact resonates, continuing to attract ever more enthusiastic crowds.

DanceAfrika provides a platform for DJ’s and electronic performances in the SA Dance Space. Their aim is to create immersive dance music experiences. Dance Afrika is partnering with Bassline Fest to create a 360 immersive sound visual experience to festival goers featuring artists from across the globe including: DJ Sebb (Reunion) , South Africa's Tamara Dey, Kamanga, Pablo, Shamiso & JUMA, Samuel Miller (UK), Si- Noir, FiNE (Australia).

"Happy Africa Day" says Bassline Fest's Paige Holmes, "Bassline Fest is welcoming everyone in the city to come celebrate with song, dance, food and fun. There will be an African artisanal market selling all manner of exquisitely created African food, arts and craft, as well as bars and other food and drink stalls to choose from. "

Bassline, 30 years and counting. "It’s almost unbelievable that three decades have past since the Bassline started." Paige Holmes says. "Bassline is a much loved music brand in Gauteng, which turns 30 years old this year and was born in the year South Africa became free. If your parents and Grandparents went to the Bassline Jazz Club in Melville in the years 1994 to 2003, then their children & grandchildren will have gone to the Bassline Music Hall in Newtown between 2004 and 2017. Most people in Gauteng have been to one of the Bassline’s previous venues or current concerts and Festivals at least once in their lives."

"Bassline is an Afro-centric brand that feeds on the popular culture of Jozi. Jozi is a gift that keeps giving, as it is the most culturally relevant city in Africa and therefore has been the perfect city to buoy up the Bassline’s many incarnations to its current; being Bassline Live, Bassline Fest and Bassline Artist Management. With a strong education angle. We look forward to our 50th anniversary!” says Brad Holmes.

The Bassline Fest is grateful to its supporting partner the Department of Sport Arts & Culture for coming on-board in the support of the live music industry and in celebration of Africa Month and 30 years of Democracy, also its associate partner Castle Lite for their amazing Gig Rig technical support. BET Africa, TimesLive & Music In Africa for covering the Media partnership ensuring that the Fest is well broadcast and shared.

This year sees the first year that the Bassline partners with training partner, the French Institute of South Africa, with their co-produced ‘Live Music Lab’, enabling 15 trainees to get onsite shadowing experience with live music practitioners working on the festival. This training program is also aligned to the Fete de la Musique held on the 22nd June at Victoria Yards, where the same trainees will further get more onsite training after learning from an in depth music business training program also held in June. We also say thank you to our conference partners, ACCES & the Africa Rising Music Conference who are proud to be collaborating with Bassline Fest, The IGODA network which is the first Southern African Festivals tour circuit to be created with Bassline as a founder member, bringing together the finest music festivals within primarily Southern Africa. IGODA Festival Circuit partners with Bushfire in Eswatini, Sakifo in Reunion and Azgo in Mozambique .

"This powerhouse of female talent, from across our beautiful continent, ensures that this year’s Africa Day Celebration stays true to its dedication to WOMEN, celebrating the mothers, sisters & daughters who have the resilience, nurturing, courage, creativity and tenacity that keeps them going, their families going and in so doing, the continent going. " Says Creative Director Paige Holmes.

LIRA BIO

Lira is a South African multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter, speaker, entrepreneur and author. Well respected and renowned for her positive music and spectacular live performances, Lira's career spans over 20 years with 6 albums, 4 live DVDs and a documentary series. She has released albums in Italy, Thailand, North America and her last album, launched under her own record label Otarel Music, was released world-wide. Lira is dedicated to keeping her music inspirational and uplifting because she believes the world needs more positivity. Her brand represents her African heritage, self-acceptance, excellence and breaking boundaries.

She penned an autobiography titled Making Herstory in 2013 and this led to her being invited as a

keynote speaker at various entrepreneurial, women empowerment, as well as spiritual platforms. In2020 she was a speaker at The Forbes Women in Leadership summit. In 2021 Lira became an instructor on the online platform My Mastery, teaching the art of singing and performance. Lira’s 13-episode masterclass teaches you how to find your inner voice as well as your own way in the world, guiding you on how to find your balance and build your confidence, fostering personal growth beyond the stage. Whilst in Frankfurt, Germany for a performance in March 2022, Lira suffered a stroke which left her unable to read, write or speak. Lira's recovery has been nothing short of miraculous, considering she was in Germany on her own and only got to a hospital 19 hours after the stroke. Since the stroke Lira has worked tirelessly on regaining her speech and relearning how to read and write. With the speech therapy in Germany being in English, Lira was unable to communicate in Sotho or Zulu and is learning how to pronounce many of her songs lyrics. In May 2023 Lira delivered her first post-stroke keynote and has become a sought after inspirational speaker, sharing her journey via her talk titled “My stroke of luck”. Lira’s post stroke speaking engagements include clients such as MTN, Standard Bank, Jacaranda FM, Munich Re, Samsung, EO, Thungela, 3rd Dimension, Christian Women’s Network, Bayer, American Tower, Agenda Women Summit and has again been invited to talk at the Forbes Women in Leadership summit 2024 to name but a few. Lira shared her story on 702 Talk Radio’s “Upside of Failure with Relebogile Mabotja” in July 2023, a 40 minute interview which left many listeners tearful and in awe of her courage and brave spirit. September 2023 saw Lira back on stage when she sang one song with an orchestra at RMB’s Starlight Classics in Johannesburg.

Career highlights include:

11-time South African Music Award winner

Performed at Barack Obama's 2nd inauguration in Washington in January 2012

Nominated for a BET International Artist award 2012 (USA)

The first African artist to release a full HD concert film in 2009 and has since released 4 concert films

Credited as Executive Producer for the successful South African Box office movie “Happiness is a fourletter word”.

Executive produced two seasons of her inspirational documentary series called “Dream Chaser”, which was broadcast in 40 countries on Fox TV. It followed the developments of her career and tours in the United States of America.

Coach on 3 seasons of music talent show “The Voice SA”.

A judge on American Talent TV show “The World's Best” on CBS (aired in north America and South Africa in 2019).

The first African to be honored by international toy company Mattel with a once-off Barbie doll made in her likeness. This was in celebration of the Barbie brand's 60th anniversary in 2019 and to celebrate Lira as a role model.

Lira attended the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in January 2020 and performed in front of the Grammy voting members.

Became first Namibian Tourism Ambassador in 2020

Interests and Social Work:

Adopted the East Rand School of Arts in her home town and assists them with fundraising initiatives and supports the school over all (from 2009).

Supports the Student Sponsorship Programme which educates over 500 kids from primary school to university (from 2011).

Privately funds students in need of tuition fees on a year-to-year basis since 2006.

An avid golfer often invited to social and fundraising tournaments.

An outdoor lover who loves travel and adventure. She is a bit of an adrenalin junkie who has done sky diving twice in the Namib Desert, gone dog sledding at the North Pole, bungee jumped off the highest bridge in the world and loves skiing.

Loves to host dinner parties

Previous Brand Endorsements:

First African face of Bobbi Brown cosmetics 2016 – 2018

LUX – “We are more” campaign 2017

Continental Ambassador for Samsung home appliances 2012 – 2015

Shield Deodorant 2012 – 2015

Audi 2008 – 2014

First for Women Ambassador from 2021 and “Can’t take my Fearless” TV commercial in 2023

Landrover Defender ambassador 2021- 2022

Current Social Media Reach:

Facebook: MissLiraMusic: 1 000 000

Instagram: miss_lira: 500 000

Twitter: @Miss_LIRA: 500 000

Maleh Bio

Lesotho born, South African resident, Maleh is also on the Bassline Fest lineup. Maleh has over 20 years in the live music industry with her recent album, titled Lerato Laka which, was released in February 2022 and launched in London through her UK agent Utour. This recent body of work was produced by Nigerian born artist Victor Ikeigbo aka ‘Goldsmithonthebeat’ and has expanded the artist’s market reach by brilliantly fusing the customary African drum patterns and raw basslines of West Africa, with the smooth classic soulful sounds and melodies that are distinct to Southern African music. The album has already won Maleh a Basadi in Women African Award.

Tamara Dey DJ and Club vocalist - Biography

Club singer and DJ, Tamara Dey, is an artist well-known for crossing cultural, age, and language barriers. She has unassumingly been recognized as one of South Africa’s most beloved allies to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Winner of a recent Feather award in the category ‘Fag hag’ of the year for her unwavering support of the Queer community and nominated for ‘POP artist’ of the year 2023 at the Basadi Woman in Music awards, Tamara continues to leave an undeniable impact on the music industry and the world around her.

Tamara is well-known for her high fashion, high-energy club and festival performances and is regularly invited to perform and DJ at popular venues and festivals. She headlined at MCQP in December 2023, performed at Bazique Festival 2024, and plays regularly at venues and events like Cabo Beach Club, Babylon (JHB), Bree Street Market/Summer Fest (CPT), SA Gin Festival, Club 101 (CPT), Gay Pride, and Artistry.

Also dubbed the First Lady of Kwaito/House and an icon of township pop, she burst onto the scene in 2001 when she teamed up with Kwaito and House duo B.O.P. The resulting collaboration produced the chart-topping "Thathi ‘Mphahlayakho" released on BOP’s album Project A, launching the singer’s solo career and her award-winning hits "What am I to do," "It’s Disco," "Uyazi Mos," and many others.

With an effortless ability to reinvent her sound and style, Tamara joined forces with DJs Ryan Dent and Craig Massiv to produce hit-making EDM band, Flash Republic. They enjoyed a 10-year run, thrilling fans with tracks like "Emergency," "Star," and "Twister," and touring SA and abroad, gracing stages with the likes of Fat Boy Slim, Audio Bullies, Kelis, John Legend, and Basement Jaxx.

She later returned to her African roots collaborating with D’Banj (Nigeria) on their infectious afro-pop duet “Stuck in our Way” and with DJ Maphorisa and Polamo (Ghana) on “Fly Stars”; topping things off with an unforgettable chart-breaking collaboration with DJ Zinhle on their smash hit “Colours.”

Tamara returned in 2022/23, spreading major love and light with her single “Disco Therapy.” A song inspired by love, freedom, self-expression, and the undeniable healing power of music. "Disco Therapy" enjoyed a No. 1 on SA Radio and exploded onto the scene with major musicality, elements of house, and throwback Disco, which kept our spirits high, our hopes lifted, and our asses shaking.

Her follow-up single “Promises” enjoyed a No. 1 on the 5FM dance charts, and Tamara is extremely proud and excited to have had the opportunity to honor Brenda Fassie in this way, sharing her unique version of this iconic song with her legions of fans while reintroducing this timeless classic to a new generation.

Her full EP ‘La Musica’ in collaboration with the Sampra development fund was released in October 2023, and another No. 1 single “You and I” was released. A Pop dance collab with NYC-based artist Jann Klose which had a steady run on the South African charts.

Her latest single to hit the airwaves, “Appetite,” a collab with German Disco pop band The Planetoids, is receiving lots of love from fans. A mesmerizing, seductive, indie disco anthem with a bouncy bassline and a retro, Ibiza House-style piano line. This infectious track is a celebration of embracing your true self, flying your freak flag high, and shamelessly indulging your deepest desires.

Tamara is currently laser-focused on pushing her new DJ and Vocal brand and is touring the length and breadth of SA with DJ and vocal gigs and she is currently in the studio working on new music in the Afro Tech and Tech House genres.

Kadilada and Jay Mitta

From East Africa comes Tanzanian “badass” MC Kadilida & her Producer Jay Mitta. Hailing from the vibrant city of Dar Es Salaam, Kadilida stands as a pioneering force in the realm of African electronic music. Teaming up with Kadilida is the visionary producer Jay Mitta, Kadilida and Jay Mitta have embarked on a meteoric journey, igniting dance floors around the globe. Together, they have become synonymous with the electrifying spirit of Singeli. With its blistering 300 beats per minute tempo, and, reminiscent of western electronic music genres such as gabber and happy hardcore, Singeli embodies the raw essence of African rave culture, pulsating with an energy that is both intoxicating and irresistible. In the words of one astute journalist, "if you don't dance to this, you're probably dead." Indeed, Kadilida's music pulsates with a vitality that transcends mere entertainment, serving as a powerful testament to the transformative power of rhythm and melody.

Rita Kamela

Adding some more spice into the talent mix is Moroccan Rita Kamale who is a multi-disciplinary artist based between London and Casablanca (Morocco). Along with being a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and producer, she is a DJ in parallel. Her sound is best categorised as Alternative RnB/Rap. An experimenter and true tempo traveller, each song is in its own realm. She describes herself as being “somewhere in between a singer and a rapper”, basking in Neo-soul and Moroccan ancestral melodies but unafraid to body an 808 heavy hip hop beat.

Bassline Profile

Bassline, founded by Brad & Paige Holmes, originally opened in 1994 as a small, live music venue in the bohemian suburb of Melville. It rose to prominence as the ultimate live music venue to experience South Africa’s finest Jazz and Afro-beat, branching out by featuring poetry readings, comedy and impromptu jam sessions. It was home for numerous musicians and Jazz fans, and helped launch and enhance the careers of many luminaries. A book was written about this post-apartheid honeymoon called “Last Night at The Bassline” by Emeritus Professor David Coplan with photos by legendary photographer Oscar Gutierrez. Amazon link:

https://www.amazon.com/Last-Night-Bassline-David-Coplan-ebook/dp/B086XK…

In 2003 the Jazz Club closed and was resurrected in 2004 in the downtown Newtown Arts and Cultural Precinct, with a 1000-capacity concert venue and an intimate jazz venue 150-seater, both with top-of-the-range sound and lighting. Hosting the cream of the crop artists and helping to develop the urban youth stars of Kwaito, Hip-Hop, Rock and Afro-pop. In addition to the venues Bassline offered a plug & play rehearsal space for musicians, with 4 fully equipped rehearsal rooms ready at all times for musos to create and practice. This space ran successfully for 12 years, until 31st December 2016.

While running the concert hall producing between 12 to 16 concerts a month, the Bassline also produced many outdoor festivals including the annual Bassline Fest Celebrating Africa Day.

As the Music Industry changes so the Bassline has evolved, closing the concert hall in 2017 till now, the Bassline pivoted its business model into a mobile Live Music offering, producing and promoting live concerts and festivals, most notably the regular Bassline Live Series at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City the annual Fete De La Musique that will be going in to its 9th year as well as the annual Bassline Fest, held on the Saturday closest to the AU’s Official Bassline Africa Day Concert 25th May.

The Bassline Artist Agency represents Vusi Mahlasela. Bassline has produced tours for Nakhane, most notably a South African 3 city sold tour in November 2019, and has also hosted Nakhane as a featured performer in many of the Bassline produced concerts and festivals and acted as an agent for managing bookings for other promoter’s events.

Bassline is an institution amongst music fans young and old. In it’s 30 year history has hosted thousands of concerts featuring many of Africa’s and the Globe’s most famous stars and music icons.

DJ Sebb bio

Known as DJ Sebb, Victoire Sébastien is the producer and composer who embodies innovation on the Reunionese music scene for nearly a decade. His beginnings as a composer and DJ for Kaf Malbar, the iconic figure of Reunionese music at the time, quickly established his reputation for his unique produc-tions and exceptional talent in the music industry.

After accumulating valuable experience and producing a multitude of dancehall tracks for local artists as well as Mauritian and Comorian artists, DJ Sebb decides to spread his wings by joining the Mafia Endemik label. There, he becomes a true talent scout, discovering young singers for whom he com- poses successful tracks, both locally and internationally.

Today, DJ Sebb sets dance floors ablaze across the tropical world with his undeniable hits such as "Ral Sah," "L'intéressant," or "Nou Ariv." His musical creativity is highlighted, and his music floods the airwaves of local radios, propelling his career to the top.

A pioneer of an innovative musical style he calls "Gommance," blending traditional Reunionese music, Dutch euro dance, and Jamaican dancehall, DJ Sebb vividly portrays Reunionese society and Creole culture through his sharp and humorous lyrics. Every weekend on the beaches, his impact resonates, continuing to attract ever more enthusiastic crowds.

Instagram: @djsebbsantos

Facebook: @djsebb.974RUN

Youtube: @djsebb9105

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6tWA0KYYzAiQzgKzImRQGF

FINE – Australia

As with most siblings, twin brothers Craig and Darren Fine share an unbreakable lifelong bond. But few people in the world have embarked on the type of journey that these brothers have undertaken in their life; a unique set of experiences that have rounded them into individuals and musical artists like no other. The boys, better known by their stage name FiNE, are South African-born musicians, electronic music composers and DJs.

After relocating to Botswana at the age of two, the brothers spent the next 13 years cultivating a profound musical connection with their African heritage. The boys showed early musical prowess, becoming integral members of their school Marimba Band and Steel Pan Orchestra, in addition to Craig learning to play the drums, and Darren the piano.

Craig and Darren finished high school in Sydney, Australia. Since then, their obsession with electronic music has resulted in them living more than 5 years overseas between Tel Aviv, Los Angeles and Amsterdam. This diverse cultural exposure, coupled with years dedicated to music production, has shaped FiNE's genre-defying and distinctive sound.

FiNE's success has not gone unnoticed, earning international acclaim from industry-leading tastemakers Beatport, Traxsource, 1001Tracklists, EDM.com, EDM Identity, Ephimera Tulum, and DJ Life Mag, with their music supported by the likes of Black Coffee, Moblack, Caiiro and Enoo Napa.

Off the back of their recent Moblack release, ‘The Light’ which soared to the Top 20 of the Beatport Afro House charts, FiNE is poised for a stellar 2024, featuring collaborations with Enoo Napa, Lizwi, Idd Aziz and many others, as well as the launch of their own label, Sippy Time. Their inaugural release, 'Kidonda' featuring Idd Aziz, accompanied by a remix from Enoo Napa, is a testament to their forward-thinking vision and commitment to pushing musical boundaries.

SHAMISO

Shamiso, African Electronic Dance Music DJ

Shamiso is musical nonconformist who hopes to revolutionize how African Electronic Music is received on a global scale. Shamiso is an Afro Tech/Afro House Playlist Curator and an African Electronic Dance Music DJ who’s love for the craft and culture is deep seated in indigenous afrocentric sounds as well as locally brewed Afro-Tech from which she aspires to make the world dance to the beat of her drum and experience music like never before.

Shamiso draws from and is inspired by creators who came before her as well as those around her therefore during her creative process she makes it a point to go back to where it all started by being one with the

audience. Shamiso does this by attending the best events centred around Afro Tech/Afro House and by listening to new music on a daily basis from prominent and upcoming producers within the industry.

