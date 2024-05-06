The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

DENVER, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:55 a.m. ET.



The live audio webcast will be available at www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com within the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, CO, is a consumer-packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking mainstream, with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™ and Quest™ brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit Thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

