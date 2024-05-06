BiomX to Present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced the company will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.



Date & Time: Wednesday, May 15, 4:05 PM ET

Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presenter: Assaf Oron, Chief Business Officer

The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.biomx.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The webcast also will be archived on the BiomX website for a period of 3 months.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

BiomX, Inc.

Assaf Oron

+97254-2228901

assafo@biomx.com





