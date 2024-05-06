Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety invites parties to submit nominations to be part of Western Cape Provincial Safety Advisory Committee

Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety invites parties to submit nominations to be part of the Western Cape Provincial Safety Advisory Committee

The, Acting Head of the Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety in the Western Cape, Mr Hilton Arendse, invites all interested parties to submit names of persons who in their opinion are fit and proper to be appointed as members of the Western Cape Provincial Safety Advisory Committee (the Committee) for purposes of filling four vacancies on the Committee. The call for nominations was published in the provincial notice No 8909 on 12 April (refer to the attached), which provides details of the call for nominations, the powers and functions of the committee.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said: “Creating safer communities across the entire province is a primary priority of the Western Cape Government. We want to ensure that our residents are able to live without fear and in dignity. This committee play a significant role in advising, proposing and putting forward concepts and initiatives that will assist in achieving these goals. It is prudent that we have the best and most informed minds, who are strategic in orientation, yet practical in their application, serving on this platform. Their insights and experience will undoubtedly assist this department to effectively execute its mandate. I call on you as the citizen of this province to fulfil your civic duty and nominate ethical and qualifying candidates to serve on this committee. This will assist us with the appointment of highly principled individuals, who have the relevant and necessary skills that are required for this critical task.”

The four vacancies are for:

(a) a representative of the business community;

(b) a member of the judiciary, a member of the Cape Bar or an attorney who, in terms of the Legal Practice Act, 2014 (Act 28 of 2014), has been admitted and enrolled as such by the Western Cape Provincial Council contemplated in section 23(1) of that Act;

(c) a senior member of an academic institution with experience in the field of criminology;

(d) a representative from a non-governmental organisation involved in policing or related areas.

All nominations must be submitted on or before 31 May 2024 by—

- posting it to: The Head of Department: Police Oversight and Community Safety

PO Box 5346, Cape Town 8000; delivery to 2nd Floor 35 Wale Street, Cape Town; or email to amanda.dissel@westerncape.gov.za. marked for the attention of Ms A Dissel.

Webpage link: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/general-publication/call-nominations-western-cape-provincial-safety-advisory-committee

