Cara Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 13, 2024

STAMFORD, Conn., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced the Company will report first quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, May 13, 2024, after the U.S. markets close. The press release will be available under “Press Releases” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com.



About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin, a selective, peripherally acting, non-scheduled kappa opioid receptor agonist, for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with notalgia paresthetica (NP), a common, underdiagnosed neuropathy affecting the upper back for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. The Company is conducting a Phase 2/3 clinical program in NP with topline results of the dose-finding portion expected in the third quarter of 2024. Cara Therapeutics also developed an IV formulation of difelikefalin, which is approved in the United States, EU, and multiple other countries for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with advanced chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The IV formulation is out-licensed worldwide. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

