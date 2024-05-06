Re‐evaluation of guar gum (E 412) as a food additive in foods for infants below 16 weeks of age and follow‐up of its re‐evaluation as food additive for uses in foods for all population groups

Guar gum (E 412) was re‐evaluated in 2017 by the former EFSA Panel on Food Additives and Nutrient sources added to Food (ANS). As a follow‐up to this assessment, the Panel on Food Additives and Flavourings (FAF) was requested to assess the safety of guar gum (E 412) for its uses as food additive in food for infants below 16 weeks of age belonging to food categories 13.1.1 (Infant formulae) and 13.1.5.1 (Dietary foods for infants for special medical purposes and special formulae for infants). In addition, the FAF Panel was requested to address the issues already identified during the re‐evaluation of the food additive when used in food for the general population. The process involved the publication of a call for data to allow the interested business operators to provide the requested information to complete the risk assessment. In the response to EFSA requests, one IBO stated that E 412 is not used in food categories 13.1.1 and 13.1.5.1, but it is present in products under food category 13.1.5.2. The Panel concluded that the submitted data are not sufficient to support the safe use of guar gum (E 412) in food for infants (below and above 16 weeks of age) and young children under FC 13.1.1, 13.1.5.1 and 13.1.5.2. Additionally, the Panel concluded that the technical data provided by the IBO support further amendments of the specifications for E 412 laid down in Commission Regulation (EU) No 231/2012.