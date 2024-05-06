Pivotal Helix eVTOL Wins 2024 MUSE Transportation Design of the Year Award

Excellence, Innovation, and Industry Impact Recognized in Production Aircraft

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal, the market leader in light electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced it is the winner of the 2024 MUSE Transportation Design of the Year Award for the Helix, recognizing its leadership, innovation, and industry impact. Pivotal also received a Platinum 2024 MUSE Design Award for technical and creative excellence. The Helix, Pivotal’s first production aircraft, entered the U.S. market on January 8, 2024.

"Receiving the MUSE Transportation Design of the Year Award reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in the development of light eVTOL aircraft,” said Ken Karklin, CEO, Pivotal. “This recognition reaffirms that we are leading a sea change in the world of transportation. The market is ready, our technology is real, and our aircraft delivers the beauty and freedom of personal flight to a growing number of people with a passion for flying.”

Created to produce the awe of exploring the world from new heights, the Helix allows everyday adventurers to experience the joys of aviation. The Helix fly-by-wire guidance, navigation, and control systems are delivered via a simple human-machine interface that includes a viewscreen and ergonomic left-or-right joystick, and an intuitive touch screen panel. It also represents the first in what could become a family of light eVTOL systems based on the company’s patented tilt-aircraft VTOL technology, which delivers unparalleled simplicity, inherent high reliability, lower weight and system cost.

At the heart of the Helix single-seat aircraft lies a robust fault-tolerant design, bolstered by triple modular flight control systems. Efficient, compact, and simple, the Helix is transportable in a 16-foot trailer and easy to assemble — from storage to sky in 30 minutes.

"Creativity knows no bounds; it's the cornerstone of every great design. At IAA, we're committed to honoring and promoting the brilliance and originality that propel the creative process forward," explained Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. He continued, "with every stroke of genius, we're reminded of the enormous potential of human imagination."

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the MUSE Creative and Design Awards received over 8,500 entries from internationally renowned organizations. A jury of 56 industry professionals recognized companies and individuals whose work showcases excellence and drives their industries forward.

About Pivotal’s Helix eVTOL

The Helix is a fixed-wing aircraft built on Pivotal’s fourth-generation eVTOL platform. Based on Pivotal’s patented aero-architecture, the entire aircraft tilts for vertical takeoff and landing, rather than wing assemblies or rotors rotating to reorient thrust. The tilt aircraft design reduces weight and complexity, while eliminating multiple points of failure.

The light eVTOL aircraft can take off and land on grass, asphalt, pavement, snow, and ice; and, for use in emergencies, has been demonstrated as amphibious in fresh water. The Helix complies with FAA Part 103 (Ultralight) category in the United States. The FAA requires Ultralight aircraft to fly over non-congested areas in Class G airspace and away from airports. Under this regulation, no pilot license is required.

All Helix pilots must successfully complete comprehensive initial and periodic recurrent flight training to support safe operations in all situations. Customers receive delivery timing and select their training dates once Pivotal receives the aircraft deposit.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a globally recognized award management services organization dedicated to elevating creative standards and pushing the boundaries of innovation in the world of awards. With participants from around the world, IAA has solidified its reputation as a guiding light for aspiring talents seeking recognition and professionals aiming for excellence. By embodying these values - Inspire, Advance, Achieve - IAA continues its commitment to highlighting and honoring the best, motivating others to reach their zenith of potential.

About Pivotal

Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. As an industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to a buyer in the United States. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL category. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal vehicles are designed for a wide range of consumer, public service, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For videos and more information, visit https://pivotal.aero.

