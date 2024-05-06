Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

WAYNE, Pa., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($0.34) per share of common stock. The dividend is payable June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2024. Additional information about Teleflex can be obtained from the company’s website at teleflex.com .



About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, QuikClot®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Contacts:

Teleflex

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development