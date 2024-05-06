Oculis to Present at Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, and BOSTON, USA, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”) a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that Oculis’ management will be attending and presenting at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference taking place on May 14-16, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV.



Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, will deliver a company presentation on Wednesday, May 15th at 11:20am PT at the Encore Hotel. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their Bank of America representative to request meetings. A link to access company presentation, when available, will be posted to Oculis website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’ highly differentiated pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development. It includes OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME) and for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery; OCS-02, a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED) and for non-infectious anterior uveitis; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON). Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis’ goal is to improve the health and quality of life of patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.

