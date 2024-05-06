Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,044 in the last 365 days.

‘20 Temmuz High School’ Completes the Semi-Final Round of EMU 28th High School Mathematics Competition in First Place

You just read:

‘20 Temmuz High School’ Completes the Semi-Final Round of EMU 28th High School Mathematics Competition in First Place

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more