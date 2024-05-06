Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market to Hit Growth Rate 6.3% of CAGR by 2031

courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market

The concept of courier, express, and parcel is typically attributed to the service that offers logistic services in specific areas.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market based on business, destination, end user, mode of transportation, and region.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The factors propelling the growth of the global 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫, 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 (𝐂𝐄𝐏) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 are increase in international trade across regions, rise in internet-based services, growing number of smartphone users, continuous enhancement of the e-commerce industry, and growth in demand for the fast delivery of packages.

The global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market was valued at $407.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $749 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Major economies such as India, China, the U.S., and Germany, among others observed an increase in demand for courier, express, and parcel services as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the consumer spending habits. Moreover, increase in investments and adoption of IT-enabled technology within courier, express, and parcel industry influences adoption of this services. For instance, DHL Express forecasts continuous growth in express transport in France of around 8% p/a for the period 2021 to 2025. In addition, in September 2020, DHL Express announced investments of $200 million (€170 million) in its new hub at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in October 2021.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐍𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁.𝐕., 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜. 𝐥𝐭𝐝, 𝐒𝐅 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐐𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐞, 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱, 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐃𝐇𝐋, 𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐗

Moreover, the continuous enhancement of the e-commerce industry, increase in trade-related agreements, and growth in demand for the fast delivery of packages drives the courier, express, and parcel market towards a positive growth in the current scenario. However, the factors such as improper infrastructure & increased logistics costs and uncontrolled nature of logistics services are the factors that hinders the growth of the market across the globe. In addition, continuous developments in delivery services and emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation creates numerous opportunities for the key players to develop effective strategies which supplements the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Based on business, the B2B segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the B2C segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the C2C segment.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market share, and is likely to mintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Based on end user, the services segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market size, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the wholesale and retail segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The report also studies the manufacturing, construction and utilities, and primary industries segments.

Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The airways segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes the railways and waterways segments.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By business, the B2C segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

By destination, the international segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

By end-user, the wholesale & retail segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

By destination, the airways segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

