Electrical Digital Twin Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2030 – ABB, Emerson, Siemens, AVEVA, etc.

Electrical Digital Twin Market Size

Electrical Digital Twin Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2030

Healthcare demand for real-time coverage and digital twin use in predictive maintenance will drive market growth. Complexities pose barriers.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electrical digital twin market size is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to the rising use of digital twins for predictive maintenance and the emergence of advanced technologies. The global electrical digital twin market was valued at $1267.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $4161.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15736

The rising demand in the healthcare sector to cover real-time aspects, and the rising use of digital twins for predictive maintenance to avoid unexpected interruptions are expected to drive the growth of the market in the future. However, higher system complexities hinder market growth. The growing adoption of advanced technologies for the implementation of digital twin applications is expected to be opportunistic for the electrical digital twin market growth.

By type, it is fragmented into product digital twin, process digital twin, and system digital twin. The system digital twin segment was the highest revenue contributor accounting for $514 million in 2020, and is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

By application, the market is divided into asset performance management, and business and operations optimization. The asset performance management segment was the highest revenue contributor accounting for $775.4 million in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

By end user, the market is divided into utilities and grid infrastructure operators. The grid infrastructure operators segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment registering a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. However, the utilities segment is the highest revenue contributor accounting for $710.6 million in 2020.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor and was valued at $436.7 million in 2020. This region is further expected to attain a market value of $ 1211.5 million by 2030 to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A15736

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Electrical Digital Twin industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

AVEVA

SAP

IBM CORPORATION

GENERAL ELECTRIC

ORACLE CORPORATION

ABB GROUP

SIEMENS AG

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

EMERSON

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

COVID-19 has caused the overall semiconductor industry to mobilize quickly and make short-term decisions with long-term implications. Semiconductor companies operate in a complex ecosystem, working across the value chain with numerous raw materials, assembly, test, package, and equipment suppliers & partners across the globe.

Demand from the IT & telecommunication segment is expected to increase, owing to factors such as a rise in broadband usage, higher demand for cloud services, and video streaming. In addition, in the medium to long term, COVID-19 is expected to further push the need for digital transformation and technologies, such as 5G, IoT, AI, and intelligent edge computing for future optimization.

Some of the electrical digital twin manufacturers have witnessed temporary delays in production, increased costs, and revenue losses due to the pandemic.

The manufacturing sector witnessed severe loss, and thus, no new orders have been placed during the pandemic. In addition, this impact is estimated to continue till 2021. Moreover, international consumer electronics and electrical digital twin markets are in a very weak state, owing to lockdowns imposed to tackle the pandemic. Although the markets in the U.S. and Europe witnessed mild recovery in the second half of 2020, they are still significantly down on pre-crisis levels. Therefore, the electrical digital twin market is facing major obstacles from the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, including semiconductors and electronics. Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. The overall production process is adversely affected as governments of different countries have already announced a total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15736

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- By type, the system digital twin segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

- By application, the asset performance management segment is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.

- By end user, the grid infrastructure operators segment is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.

- By region, North America is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.