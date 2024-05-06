Rodent Control Market is Predicted to bolster Significant Growth Opportunities

Rodent Control Market Research Report

Rise in urbanization coupled with exponential growth of population, changes in climatic conditions, and easy availability of rodent control products & services drive the global rodent control market.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rodent control market, as analyzed by Allied Market Research in their report titled "Rodent Control Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," witnessed significant growth. In 2019, the industry accumulated $2.4 billion and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Growth Drivers:

- Urbanization and population growth

- Climatic changes

- Accessibility to rodent control products and services

Challenges:

- Stringent regulations and bans on chemical-based rodent control

- However, R&D efforts towards bio-based rodenticides offer growth opportunities.

Segment Insights:

- Chemical segment: Maintained dominance in 2019 and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Industry players are focusing on safer, less toxic products to comply with safety standards.

- Biological segment: Expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% due to ongoing research projects for new species of pathogens.

Application Trends:

- Residential segment: Held the highest market share in 2019 and is predicted to maintain dominance by 2027. Surge in construction and government initiatives drive growth.

- Commercial segment: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% due to increased adoption of chemical and mechanical methods.

Regional Analysis:

- North America: Dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue during the forecast period, driven by factors like housing market strength and government initiatives.

- Asia-Pacific: Estimated to register a notable CAGR of 7.5%, attributed to expanding agricultural lands and the rise of organic food producers, particularly in China and India.

Leading Market Players:

- Syngenta AG

- Senestech Corporation

- Anti cimex

- BASF SE

- Bayer AG

- Ecolab Inc.

- Neogen Corporation

- PelGar International

- Rentokil Initial Plc

- Rollins Inc.

