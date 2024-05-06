USI Insurance Services Acquires Hignojos Insurance Agency

New Partnership Expands USI’s Texas-Based Presence and Expertise

VALHALLA, N.Y., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, today announced the acquisition of Odessa, Texas-based Hignojos Insurance Agency. Founded in 2009, Hignojos Insurance Agency is an independent brokerage firm specializing in commercial and personal risk insurance programs. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“We are thrilled to be joining forces with USI, an established industry leader in the insurance brokerage and consulting market,” stated Hignojos Insurance Agency Principal, Louis Hignojos Sr. “Our valued clients throughout western Texas and beyond will continue to benefit from the local, personalized services they have come to expect from our team of experts, and we look forward to introducing them to USI’s expanded suite of innovative solutions and expertise with a continued focus on helping them grow and protect their businesses and personal interests.”



USI’s Regional CEO, John Collado added: “We are excited to expand our Texas-based presence and expertise by welcoming the entire team of professionals from Hignojos Insurance Agency to the USI family. By partnering together, we look forward to leveraging the USI ONE Advantage® to provide clients access to our proprietary and innovative solutions and network of local and national resources and expertise.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. USI connects over 10,000 industry-leading professionals across more than 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

