AI and Big Data Take the Centre Stage in Central Asia at Beetech 2024 Hosted by Beeline Kazakhstan and QazCode

1000 Kazakh and international delegates participate in the annual conference, discussing artificial intelligence, big data analytics and app development in the region

Amsterdam and Astana, 6 May 2024: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that its digital operator Beeline Kazakhstan together with IT subsidiary QazCode, one of the country’s largest software firms, have hosted the 2024 Beetech Conference in Astana to discuss the future of AI, big data and application development.

Attended by more than 1,000 delegates, the Beetech conference in Astana heard from over 30 experts and speakers from various global companies, including NVIDIA and Booking.com, as well as local technology entrepreneurs and academics. Delegates were also presented with success stories from Beeline Kazakhstan’s own development of digital services across entertainment and banking, including the work of its IT subsidiary QazCode.

“Kazakhstan is a burgeoning global centre for technology development and Beetech brings together this highly skilled community, including the representatives of global technology companies” explains Oleksii Sharavar, CEO of QazCode. “Beetech also strives to showcase the ground-breaking AI work being done by our own teams and by the ecosystem in Kazakhstan in developing local language models and creating locally relevant use cases for AI.”

It was also announced at Beetech 2024 that QazCode will create the first GPU cloud in Central Asia for the development of AI products based on NVIDIA technology. The creation of this cloud will allow QazCode to provide access to advanced AI solutions to both local and international clients through the first dedicated AI datacentre in Kazakhstan.

Now in its fourth year, the Beetech Conference is an annual event for IT professionals in Kazakhstan to address key issues in software development. Organised by Beeline Kazakhstan and QazCode, the 2024 conference involved over 1000 participants across product development teams, scrum participants, programmers, quality engineers, security experts, analysts and data analytics professionals, with thousands more viewing the event online.

Launched in 2023, QazCode is a new IT company that focusses on developing digital products for both Kazakhstan and worldwide markets with specialisation in software development, big data, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. With over 600 developers, the QazCode team is responsible for creating more than 60 external and internal Beeline Kazakhstan products that are used by millions of people across the country. This includes innovative services like the My Beeline superapp, neobank Simply, music streaming sensation BeeTV.

