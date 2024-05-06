Industrial Air Blower Market: Unveiling Dynamics in the Industry witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% by 2027

Industrial Air Blower Market Expected to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial air blower market includes revenue generated by new sales or aftersales services for industrial air blowers of centrifugal blowers and positive displacement blowers used in food & beverage, wastewater treatment plants, pharmaceutical, chemical and other industries. Owing to growth in population and rise in trend of consumption of packaged food, the demand for industrial air blower has increased in food & beverage industry. In addition, these blowers can convey air in both vacuum and pressured atmospheres. Thus, making them ideal for operation in mining industry. Therefore, rise in mining activities is driving the industrial air blower market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial air blower industry was pegged at $4.96 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $6.06 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Outlook:

Rise in mining activities and development in the food and beverage industry fuel the growth of the global industrial air blower market. On the other hand, high maintenance and operating cost impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in manufacturing activities in developing regions is expected to usher a plethora of opportunities in the coming years.

The global industrial air blower market is segmented on the basis of type, portability, end-user industry, and region. Based on movement of air, the centrifugal segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue, with more than half of the global market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the positive displacement segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on business type, the equipment sales segment held the highest share in 2019, with more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2027. Nevertheless, the services segment is expected to register at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total revenue, and will rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report also studies regions including North America and Europe.

Key Market Segments:

By Movement of Air -

Positive Displacement

Centrifugal

By Business Type -

Equipment Sales

Services

By End-user Industry -

Food & Beverage

Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals & Petrochemical

Others

Key Players:

Everest Blower Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren, HSI Blower, GP Motors, Air Control Industries Ltd., Howden, Atlas Copco, Airtech Blower Industries, Atlantic Blowers, Compressor Pump and Services, Inc.

