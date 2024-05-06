Digital Ink Market Evaluation of Industry Trends, Growth Drivers and Forecast To 2026

Digital Ink Market Evaluation

The growth of the global digital ink market is primarily fueled by increasing demand for 3D printing technologies and the rapid evolution of printing methods.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital ink market, valued at $2.6 billion in 2018, is projected to reach $4.3 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The report offers comprehensive insights into market size, top investment opportunities, winning strategies, drivers, opportunities, competitive landscape, and evolving trends.

The growth of the global digital ink market is primarily fueled by increasing demand for 3D printing technologies and the rapid evolution of printing methods. However, the market faces challenges due to high initial costs. Nonetheless, technological advancements are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the foreseeable future.

By type, the digital textile ink segment is poised to lead, accounting for about one-fourth of total market revenue in 2018 and projected to maintain dominance through 2026, with the fastest CAGR of 9.0%.

In terms of technology type, the ink-jet segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance. Meanwhile, the electrography segment is forecasted to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by 2026.

Geographically, Europe emerged as the major revenue contributor in 2018, capturing half of the total market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by 2026. The report also evaluates North America and LAMEA regions.

