British Crowd and Public Safety Tech Company Honoured with King's Award for Enterprise
Used At The State Funeral Of Her Majesty
And The Coronation Concert Of King Charles III
Halo Solutions, the Nottinghamshire based tech company behind the UK’s leading crowd safety and security operations software, has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation.
Halo Solutions is one of a number of organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise. Announced today (Monday, 6th May), Halo Solutions has been acknowledged by His Majesty for excellence in Innovation.
Now employing 15 people, Halo Solutions was founded in 2019 by CEO Lloyd Major, a former national counter terrorism police officer, crowd safety and event security adviser with more than 20 years of policing experience, including police training and public order command at major sporting events. He was also the first operational police planner in the UK to obtain a Master’s degree in Emergency Planning and Management, developing a totally new process for threat assessment at public events, which became national policing policy.
Halo software provides a unique crowd safety, security and incident response platform that streamlines all aspects of crowd safety, incident management, security and operations into one place. It is now the leading crowd safety and threat management platform in the world.
Commenting on the King’s Award, Halo Solutions founder and CEO Lloyd Major said:
“Halo is in the business of protecting people and anywhere where the public gather, from train stations to football stadiums, festivals to universities and everywhere in between. It takes great communication and co-ordination of information and resources to keep the public safe at all times. The Halo system is the software that connects everything together to enhance public safety and security, which helps to protect everyone.
Winning the King’s Award for Enterprise is a stunning recognition of the hard work we do in this space as a British tech company, bringing innovative software to the operational environments that need it most. We have an amazing team who are dedicated and committed to public and crowd safety, enabling our clients to keep their public spaces, events and infrastructure safe and protected.
“It was a fitting honour that Halo played a part in the safety and security aspects of the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and at the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.”
Halo Solutions has played a hugely important role in protecting the public and keeping them safe at some of the biggest sporting, music and entertainment events across the world.
The tragic events of the Manchester Arena bombing galvanised Lloyd Major’s personal quest and mission to ensure that Halo developed a software technology platform to help keep people safe.
The Halo software system was designed with public safety and security at its core, including the ability to integrate all streams of information and intelligence into one place. It’s technology that would provide vital assistance to venues and public spaces, arming security and operations teams with more informed intelligence and information, and enabling faster responses to critical decision-making, ultimately protecting the public and saving lives.
The Halo system acts as a central command-and-control function that operates from a standard laptop, tablet or smart phone, and brings together more than 10 different systems into one, with more than 75 client-led features. Halo integrates the monitoring and recording of multiple feeds of information across a venue, from security, incident management, CCTV and live drone feeds to health and safety, cleaning, medical, public reports, ticket scanning and staff accreditation – and next year, it will incorporate crowd management, crowd density, flow, sentiment, mood and capacity.
Halo software technology has been used at major events around the world, including the Eurovision Song Contest, FIFA World Cup fan zones in Qatar, the Miami F1 Grand Prix, Silverstone’s British Grand Prix and Moto GP. It has also protected fans at some of the UK’s biggest entertainment events, from Notting Hill Carnival and Glastonbury to the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
The crowd and event safety platform has also been deployed at major entertainment and exhibition arenas such as the NEC in Birmingham, ExCeL London, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham and the ACC Liverpool to keep millions of visitors safe each year. Additionally, it played a key role in protecting the public across major rail transport infrastructure and stations across the UK, including London Euston and a number of university campuses, including Birmingham City University.
The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.
The award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.
For more information www.halosolutions.com
About Lloyd Major
Lloyd Major has nearly 20 years of policing experience, including police training and public order command. Developing his expertise at the College of Policing, Emergency Planning College and Coventry University, where he became the first operational planner in the UK to obtain a Master’s degree in Emergency Planning and Management, Lloyd developed a totally new process for threat assessment at public events, which became national policing policy.
Lloyd’s policing career saw him sit on the National Policing Events Gold Group, the Tactical Training and Equipment Working Group and as an expert advisor to the National Police Chiefs Council. Lloyd also worked around England in Operational Planning Units, including sitting on Safety Advisory Groups for specialist planning advice for thousands of events, major tournaments, protests and operations.
A career highlight saw Lloyd join the National Counter Terrorism Police Operations Centre in London, where he served in Tactical Support between 2016 and 2019, advising law enforcement and intelligence agencies around the world on terror threats, policing protests, specialist training and resilience measures.
The tragic events of the Manchester Arena bombing motivated Lloyd to look at how communications are handled in the first 90 seconds of any incident, how that affects the next 90 minutes and what impact that has on the next 90 days and beyond - what he refers to as the “90-90-90 principle” - and how incident management underpins this. A significant gap in the market led to the inspiration for the Halo system, which launched in May 2018.
During this time, Lloyd launched a business interest (which later became Halo Solutions Ltd) whilst still serving in the police to become an auditor for the SIA Approved Contractor Scheme and gathered a deeper insight from a fresh perspective into the security industry.
Lloyd left the police having been headhunted in March 2019 to take up a position on the organising committee for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, where he worked across the tournament in security planning, crowd management and tournament safety, as well as supporting the rollout and use of the Halo system at the tournament.
Lloyd took up the position as CEO of Halo Solutions in November 2019, providing a mission and vision for the Halo system based on all these experiences and the amazing feedback from its great client base, so that Halo can become the world’s leading universal safety system.
Lloyd’s passion for public safety and involvement in counterterrorism fuels a deep-rooted motivation to enhance safety technology and training across the world and he founded Halo Solutions in order to directly support these issues and bring more resilience to events, venues, stadia and operations worldwide.
About King’s Awards for Enterprise
The King’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK. The awards were first established in 1965 and since then, more than 7,000 companies have received a King’s Award. 2024 marks the second year of The King’s Awards for Enterprise, reflecting His Majesty the King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.
The awards celebrate the success of exciting and innovative businesses that are leading the way with pioneering products or services, delivering impressive social mobility programmes, or showing their commitment to excellent sustainable development practices.
This year, 252 businesses have been recognised for their contribution to international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.
