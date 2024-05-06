Fly Control Chemicals Market Industry Improvement Status and Outlook by 2026

Fly Control Chemicals Market Trends

Regarding waste treatment methods, the incineration segment is poised to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Surge in waste generation and significant rise in insect population are the crucial factors that fuel the growth of the global fly control chemicals market for waste management.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fly control chemicals market for waste management witnessed substantial growth, with its value reaching $74.4 billion in 2018, as per the report by Allied Market Research. Projections suggest it could escalate to $120.9 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. Key drivers include the surge in waste generation and the consequential rise in insect population. However, challenges such as storing and handling of insecticides could impede market growth, although stringent government regulations for waste management present growth opportunities in the foreseeable future.

In terms of product types, the adulticide segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total market share. This segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the larvicide segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its critical role in mosquito breeding prevention.

Regarding waste treatment methods, the incineration segment is poised to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to benefits such as energy production, reduced pollution, and operational convenience offered by incinerators. However, the mechanical biological treatment segment, which contributed to a significant portion of the total market revenue in 2018, is expected to retain its lead position by 2026.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over half of the global fly control chemicals market for waste management. The region is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026, propelled by factors like improved infrastructure, waste management reforms, and urban population growth in emerging economies. Conversely, North America is anticipated to witness a notable CAGR of 5.5% during the same period.

Key market players highlighted in the report include BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Aimco Pesticides Ltd., and Syngenta.

