Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on study on salary hike for gov't workers

PHILIPPINES, May 6 - Press Release
May 6, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON STUDY ON SALARY HIKE FOR GOV'T WORKERS

When the budgetary deliberations begin, it is expected that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will be adequately prepared to present its comprehensive study on the feasibility of providing an additional round of salary increments for government workers in the upcoming years. Regardless of the President's directives, our economic managers have already anticipated the need to allocate funds for salary restructuring in the 2025 national budget due to the escalating cost of living.

I was informed that there is a study on this matter, and we will wait for its submission in time for the budget hearings. May sapat na panahon para pag-aralan ang pinapanukala ko na panibagong Salary Standardization Law.

If passing a new law for SSL V is not feasible, another possible solution is the issuance of an Executive Order, just like what former President Benigno Aquino III did on February 16, 2016. He issued EO No. 201 to implement an increase in the salaries of government employees when Congress failed to ratify a new SSL.

Umaasa tayo na mabibigyan ng konsiderasyon ang panukalang inihain ko dala na rin ng mga pangangailangan ng mga manggagawa bunsod ng patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin.

