PHILIPPINES, May 6 - Press Release

May 6, 2024 Tulfo pushes for free dentures, preventive dental care PhilHealth coverage Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a Senate Resolution seeking to assess the feasibility of amending the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act to mandate the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to expand its benefit packages and include comprehensive dental health services, including free dentures. In filing Senate Resolution No. 1021, Tulfo noted that the current coverage provided by PhilHealth under the UHC Act does not explicitly include dental health services and procedures like oral prophylaxis and free dentures, which leaves a significant gap in access to essential dental care. "Dental health is an integral component of overall health and well-being, yet, access to dental services remains limited and often unaffordable for many Filipinos," he said. A 2018 National Health Survey indicated that around 73 million Filipinos are suffering from dental caries or tooth decay. According to an article published by Harvard Health Publishing last February 15 2021, a heart attack, stroke, or other serious cardiovascular event is two to three times more likely to occur among people with gum disease, also known as periodontal disease. Notably gum disease begins when the sticky, bacteria-laden film dentists refer to as plaque builds up around teeth. A completely different type of plaque can then build up inside arteries. This fatty plaque is the hallmark of coronary artery disease known as atherosclerosis, which is a marker of coronary heart disease. Tulfo stressed that good oral health is significantly linked to an individual's employability, saying that most employers prefer potential employees with pleasing personality and those who have a professional appearance. "Ensuring access to dental health services is not only a matter of public health but also of economic productivity, as poor dental maintenance can adversely affect job prospects and career advancement," he said. "The provision of dentures, as a prosthetic solution for tooth loss, can restore oral function, and enhance self-esteem and confidence for individuals who cannot afford dental treatment," he added. Ultimately, Tulfo said that "the inability to access affordable dental care, including dentures, disproportionately affects marginalized populations and weighs in on existing disparities in oral health outcomes." Libreng pustiso at preventive dental care coverage sa PhilHealth, tinutulak ni Tulfo Naghain si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ng Senate Resolution upang pag-aralan ang pag-amyenda sa Universal Health Care (UHC) Act nang sa gayon ay mapalawig ang benefit packages nito kung saan kasama na komprehensibong dental health services tulad ng libreng pustiso. Sa paghahain ng Senate Resolution No. 1021, sinabi ni Tulfo na sa kasalukuyan, hindi kasama ang basic dental care coverage tulad ng oral prophylaxis o ang pagpapalinis ng ngipin, at hindi rin kasama ang libreng pustiso, sa mga benepisyong saklaw ng PhilHealth. "Dental health is an integral component of overall health and well-being, yet, access to dental services remains limited and often unaffordable for many Filipinos," saad niya. Ayon sa 2018 National Health Survey, humigit-kumulang 73 milyong Pilipino ang dumaranas ng caries o pagkabulok ng ngipin. Ayon sa isang artikulo na inilabas ng Harvard Health Publishing noong February 15 2021, napag alaman na may koneksyon ang gum disease at cardiovascular health. Kapag napabayaan at hindi naagapan ang pagdami ng dental plaque sa paligid ng mga ngipin ay baka mauwi rin ito sa isang porma pa ng plaque sa dugo na kung tawagin ay ateherosclerosis -- na pag-build up o pagbara ng mga fats, cholesterol, calcium at iba pa sa arteries. Ang atherosclerosis ay marka ng coronary heart disease, dagdag pa ng Harvard. At ito ay maaari raw magresulta sa stroke o heart attack. Ang Senate Resolution na inihain ni Sen. Idol ay hindi lamang makakatulong sa pangkalahatang kalusugan lalo na ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan, kundi para na rin sa mas maayos na pagtrato sa kanila sa kanilang trabaho at komunidad. "Ensuring access to dental health services is not only a matter of public health but also of economic productivity, as poor dental maintenance can adversely affect job prospects and career advancement," saad niya. "The provision of dentures, as a prosthetic solution for tooth loss, can restore oral function, and enhance self-esteem and confidence for individuals who cannot afford dental treatment," dagdag niya.