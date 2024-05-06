STATEMENT OF SENATOR NANCY BINAY ON FOOD TOURISM

Our street delicacies offer a raw and authentic glimpse into local cultures and flavors which showcase the heart and soul of a place.

Natutuwa po tayo at pati ang Presidente ay naa-appreciate ang patuloy na pagkilala sa iba't ibang Pinoy street food bilang mahalagang sangkap sa pagpapaangat ng ating turismo.

Dati na po nating sinasabi na tulungan nating iangat at i-level up ang kalidad ng pagkaing Pinoy dahil malaki ang potential ng food tourism, at isa rin itong powerful marketing tool.

And the credit goes to our very creative street hawkers and vendors for transforming simple local ingredients into bold, flavorful, satisfying taste, and meaningful culinary adventure that is truly Pinoy.

Kung tutuusin, 'yung authenticity and unpretentious nature ng ating street food sa bawat probinsya o rehiyon contribute to the Philippines' rich tapestry of culinary traditions--our local offerings practically capture the essence of Filipino culture.