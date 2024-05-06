PHILIPPINES, May 6 - Press Release

May 6, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE PRESIDENT REJECTING USE OF WATER CANNON VS CHINESE VESSELS

6 May 2024 I express my solidarity with the President regarding his firm decision to abstain from employing water cannons or any other offensive weapons as a countermeasure against China's persistent aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea. Instead, it is our responsibility to remain steadfast in safeguarding our maritime and sovereign rights through a rule-based approach. We must focus our efforts on ensuring the protection of our territorial and maritime interests by adhering to the principles of the rule of law. This entails the use of diplomatic channels and peaceful means of conflict resolution. By adhering to these principles, we can successfully safeguard our sovereign rights and protect our territorial integrity while maintaining a peaceful and stable environment in the region. Our Navy and Coast Guard have a crucial duty of safeguarding our territorial integrity and maritime rights. Instead of resorting to retaliatory measures, we will assert our rights through diplomatic means. We have consistently filed diplomatic protests to address China's aggression within our territorial waters. The position taken by the President demonstrates his dedication to upholding stability, diplomacy, and the long-term interests of our country. Let us stand together in supporting our government's principled approach. By following international norms and pursuing peaceful means, we can protect our maritime rights while avoiding unnecessary conflict. Ang paggamit ng dahas ay hindi kailanman dapat maging solusyon dahil minsan na nating napatunayan na naaayon sa batas ang pag-angkin at pagmamay-ari natin ng ilang bahagi ng WPS.