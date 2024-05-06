PHILIPPINES, May 6 - Press Release

May 6, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PRESIDENT'S SUPPORT FOR THE REVERSION TO THE OLD SCHOOL CALENDAR I thank President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for calling for an expedited reversion to the old school calendar by next year. These past few weeks, we have seen how the extreme heat led to several suspensions of face-to-face classes in many parts of the country, which disrupted the continuity of education for our learners. We also have to keep in mind that the extreme heat poses a threat to the health, safety, and well-being of our learners and teachers. By moving back the opening of classes to June, we can restore normalcy to the school calendar cycle, which the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted in 2020. Moving forward, I will continue working with the Department of Education and other stakeholders to ensure the smoothest possible transition back to the old school calendar.