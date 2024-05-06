UV Curable Resin Market Research Report Explores the Trade Trends for the Forecast 2026

UV Curable Resin Market Research Report

The surge in demand for eco-friendly coatings, particularly in architectural applications, has been a major driver for market growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UV Curable Resin market has been steadily growing, and Allied Market Research's report sheds light on its trajectory. In 2018, the industry amassed $4.74 billion in revenue, and it's poised to soar to $9.76 billion by 2026, boasting a noteworthy CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Key Drivers and Challenges:

The surge in demand for eco-friendly coatings, particularly in architectural applications, has been a major driver for market growth. However, challenges like fluctuations in raw material prices and limitations in light penetration depth have posed obstacles. Nevertheless, stringent regulations promoting green initiatives present new avenues for market expansion.

Dominant Segments:

Among resin types, acrylated epoxies held a significant market share in 2018 and are projected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. Their superior adhesion performance and high cure rates make them stand out. Meanwhile, the acrylated urethanes segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, attributed to its exceptional performance characteristics.

Leading Applications:

The coating segment led the market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its position owing to the demand for coatings with zero VOC content and their increased usage across various applications. Conversely, the printing segment is expected to register substantial growth due to the adoption of advanced printing technologies.

Regional Dynamics:

Asia-Pacific emerged as a key player in 2018, driven by the booming paints and coatings industry and its utilization in automotive applications. It is expected to continue dominating the market, with North America following closely behind.

Key Players:

Market players like Hitachi Chemical, DSM-AGI, and BASF SE are at the forefront, contributing significantly to the market's growth trajectory.

The UV Curable Resin market presents a promising landscape with ample opportunities for innovation and growth, especially in the wake of increasing environmental consciousness and stringent regulations.

