Master the complexities of Pillar Two with our New Online Course!

AMSTERDAM, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brand-new course from IBFD: Fundamentals of the GloBE Rules, is designed to unveil the intricacies of the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) Model Rules, and will equip tax professionals, government tax inspectors, and developing country officials dealing with Pillar Two issues, with the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of Pillar Two.



What You Will Learn

Solid grasp of the GloBE Rules: Gain a thorough understanding of Pillar Two's top-up tax, its application scope, and calculation methods.

Practical application through examples: Master the intricacies of determining GloBE Income or Loss, adjusted covered taxes, and the Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (QDMTT) through real-world scenarios.

Confidence in navigating Pillar Two: This course equips you with the skills to calculate top-up taxes, identify charging mechanisms, and determine relevant tax components.



Course Delivery

Convenient and flexible: Learn at your own pace with five, one-hour video modules.

Theory meets practice: Combine foundational knowledge with practical exercises to solidify your understanding.

Comprehensive learning resources: Access recommended reading materials, optional readings, and assignments to reinforce your learning.

Assessment included: Gauge your knowledge with assessments designed to test your comprehension of the GloBE Rules.

By enrolling in this course, participants will empower themselves with the expertise needed to navigate the complexities of Pillar Two. Visit the course webpage for more information https://www.ibfd.org/shop/training/fundamentals-globe-rules-pillar-two

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) is a leading independent, non-profit organization specializing in tax research and education. With its high-quality research, training and information services, IBFD serves governments, international organizations, academia and the business sector in over 150 countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95c82bf6-fa9b-448d-aad0-c6b1b058ef8f