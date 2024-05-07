Massive Bio Unveils Groundbreaking Oncology/Hematology AI Platform at ASCO 2024
Revolutionizing Oncology/Hematology with AI Driven Personalized Insights for Clinical Trial AccessibilityNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the forefront of oncological/hematological innovation, Massive Bio, Inc. is set to showcase its pioneering AI technology at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2024, highlighting a major leap in patient and physician engagement in cancer care. The company will unveil its latest advancements in the Massive Bio Deep Learning Clinical Trial Matching System (DLCTMS, aka Synergy-AI), an AI platform designed to transform how cancer clinical trials are accessed and managed globally by structuring vast oncological/hematological data and personalizing patient trial matches in real time.
Selin Kurnaz, PhD, CEO of Massive Bio, states, “At Massive Bio, our mission transcends traditional clinical trial matching. With our AI-driven system, we’re not just facilitating connections; we’re revolutionizing how oncologists/hematologists, patients, and trials interact. Synergy-AI epitomizes our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to expedite R&D and enhance patient care, ensuring that every cancer patient has access to the trials they need, when they need them. With more than 120,000 patients, 5,000 physicians, 40 Pharma and CRO Customers, and 50 Partners, we have been building the largest oncology/hematology network to transform patient recruitment at scale despite the fact that we are just starting to scratch the surface, our ambition is massive.”
Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Massive Bio, adds, “Our platform does more than just match patients to trials. It integrates predictive analytics and real-time updates, making over 14,000 trials accessible within seconds. This not only maximizes trial enrollment potentials but also significantly cuts down on screen failures, ensuring that patients receive personalized care tailored to their specific conditions and preferences.”
Innovative Features and Global Impact:
• Real-time, AI-driven Matching: Synergy-AI can analyze and summarize extensive medical records, including biomarker data from multiple sources, to match patients with clinical trials instantly.
• Global Accessibility: Deployed via cloud to physician practices and research sites worldwide, including Europe, LATAM, and expanding into APAC, Synergy-AI supports a wide array of international compliance standards such as GDPR, PIPEDA, and HIPAA.
• Extensive Collaborative Network: Massive Bio collaborates with top-tier pharma companies, CROs, advocacy groups, and other stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem to enhance the societal impact of its innovations.
• Enhanced Patient and Physician Interfaces: Building on the success of our chatbots Fiona AI and Dr Arturo AI, Massive Bio has further refined these tools to improve interactions, making the user experience more intuitive and supportive.
Invitation to Collaborate: Massive Bio is extending an open invitation to all ASCO 2024 attendees to visit booth #29137 to experience firsthand how Synergy-AI can transform their approach to cancer care and clinical trials. “Join us in advancing the future of oncology, where AI empowers more precise, efficient, and patient-centric clinical practices,” encourages Dr. Kurnaz.
With its unparalleled technology and comprehensive approach, Massive Bio is not just participating in the market—it's leading the way to a future where every cancer patient can access personalized, innovative care options, accelerating the journey towards a cure.
About Massive Bio:
Massive Bio’s vision is to cover entire Pharma value chain with disruptive solutions to improve entire ecosystem from drug development to commercialization. Massive Bio is a unique tech-enabled big data platform with multiple use cases — addressing all friction points in end-to-end patient journey, enabling access to advanced treatment options for patients and optimizing drug commercialization for pharma. Utilizing AI to enhance equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development, Massive Bio is committed to breaking down barriers in clinical trial enrollment, fostering value-based oncology decisions, and facilitating data-driven cancer treatment. Serving over four dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute with an SBIR contract, and it is founding member of CancerX Moonshot. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio boasts a global presence with nearly 100 people across 12 countries. For further details, please visit www.massivebio.com, https://askfiona.ai, https://drarturo.ai or interact with us on our social media channels.
