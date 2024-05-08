Artillery Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artillery Systems Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The artillery systems market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Artillery Systems Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artillery systems market size is predicted to reach $14.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The growth in the artillery systems market is due to the growing threats of armed conflict. North America region is expected to hold the largest artillery systems market share. Major players in the artillery systems market include China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hanwha Corporation.

Artillery Systems Market Segments

• By Type: Howitzer, Mortar, Anti-Air Artillery, Rocket Artillery, Other Types

• By Caliber: Small, Medium, Heavy

• By Range: Short Range (5-30 Kilometer), Medium Range (31-60 Kilometer), Long Range (Above 60 Kilometer)

• By End User: Aerospace And Defense, Homeland Security

• By Geography: The global artillery systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artillery systems refer to a category of military equipment designed for the use of artillery, which involves the use of large-caliber guns or cannons to launch projectiles over long distances. These systems can include various types of artillery pieces, such as howitzers, cannons, and rocket launchers. It can vary in size, range, and firepower, ranging from small mortars to large.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Artillery Systems Market Characteristics

3. Artillery Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Artillery Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Artillery Systems Market Size And Growth

……

27. Artillery Systems Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Artillery Systems Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

