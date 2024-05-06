Booking for rental service of integrated activity room of Civic Education Resource Centre available on Business & Associations Platform

MACAU, May 6 - The integrated activity room of the Civic Education Resource Centre managed by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is now available for rental and the public can make their bookings through the Business & Associations Platform. Any association, school, public or private organisation officially registered in Macao can make application and pay the fee using electronic payment after the application has been approved.

The integrated activity room of the Civic Education Resource Centre is situated on the fourth floor of Iao Hon Hawker’s Building. It spans about 160 square metres including a performance stage and can accommodate 110 seats. The venue is equipped with projector and audio equipment, and is available for use for seminars, workshops and group activities. The rental fee is MOP100 per hour for the first three hours and MOP150 per hour for the subsequent time. The venue is available for rental from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday, and is not available for public rental on Monday, Chinese New Year holidays and during non-opening hours.

Associations or organisations interested in renting the venue can make their application by using the Business & Associations Platform or by completing the application form for rental of integrated activity room of Civic Education Resource Centre and submitting it with the programme of the activity. The form can be obtained in the IAM Civic Education Resource Centre, Public Services Centres and their stations in the different districts and can be downloaded from the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo. The public can call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 or the Civic Education Resource Centre at 2847 1371 for enquiries.