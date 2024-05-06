【Expand Southeast Asia market】MGTO will unveil Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta this Thursday (9 May)

MACAU, May 6 - 【MGTO】Preview video of Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will roll out the four-day Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta, Indonesia this Thursday (9 May) and ahead of it, the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” on Wednesday (8 May). Locals and travel trade are offered a clearer picture of Macao as a fascinating destination, while Macao and Indonesia tourism businesses connect and build collaboration, propelling Macao’s reach of international markets.

Vibrant “tourism +” and travel offers boost destination appeal

As MGTO’s first mega promotional event in Indonesia, the Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta will be held at Central Park Mall over four days (9 – 12 May). Themed as “EXPERIENCE MACAO”, the roadshow will paint a vibrant picture of Macao’s diverse offerings in “tourism +”. Besides a fun interactive game zone, Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will meet spectators for photo moments. Air Macau and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao will run booths for a showcase of their tourism facilities, new elements and so forth. Air Macau and nine local travel agencies in Indonesia will present special offers on various tourism products to boost visitations to the destination.

“Tourism + MICE” Product Updates Seminar promote business collaboration

The “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” will unfold at Pullman Jakarta Central Park on Wednesday (8 May). Indonesian travel trade will be introduced to Macao’s latest tourism and MICE trends, followed by a networking occasion with their Macao counterparts to forge partnerships and uncover market potential together for a rise in visitor arrivals mutually.

Tap into the potential of emerging visitor markets

Revealed by visitor statistics from January to March this year (2024), Indonesia ranks as the seventh largest visitor market and fourth international visitor market for Macao. It has been rising with potential as one of the Southeast Asia markets. In July 2023, the Office invited a delegation of Indonesian travel trade to Macao for a familiarization visit and organized a networking seminar for the delegates. In September 2023 and March 2024, the Office hosted a mega Macao Pavilion to promote Macao as an ideal destination at the ASTINDO Travel Fair organized by the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASINTDO) in Indonesia, striving to appeal to Southeast Asian travelers for international market development.

Destination promotion with special offers on direct air tickets

Since the launch of direct flights between Macao and Jakarta in November 2023, followed by successive increase in different carriers’ direct air services between Macao and Southeast Asia destinations, MGTO has leveraged the opportunities to step up various marketing endeavors, such as partnering with an airline to launch special ticket offers between Macao and Indonesia. The initiatives have been made to brand Macao as an international destination and boost the charm for Southeast Asian visitors. Amid an array of online and offline marketing measures including this Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta, the Office is dedicated to energizing Indonesians’ intention to visit Macao for the colorful experience of “tourism +” and widening the diversity of international visitor markets.

Since travel restrictions were lifted in Macao last year, MGTO has kicked off the international marketing campaign including online and offline advertisements, roadshows, trade familiarization visits, travel fairs and so forth. Various promotional initiatives have unfolded successively in Southeast and Northeast Asia, to boost international visitations for tourism and economic revival.