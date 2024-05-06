BusinessWomen.com Launches: A new platform for Women to Thrive and Connect Worldwide

Submit Release
AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BusinessWomen.com, the visionary new platform for female entrepreneurs and professionals, founded by Loes Daniels, entrepreneur and founder of the successful and award winning start-up ExperienceGift, officially goes live today. This platform promises to revolutionize how women engage with the business world, offering resources, community, and support to help women achieve their career aspirations.

Recent statistics reveal a significant surge in the growth rates of women-owned firms, particularly those with more than 50 employees, reflecting their resilience and adaptability during the post-pandemic recovery. Nearly half a million women-owned businesses have been instrumental in driving economic growth, with a marked increase in firms generating revenue between $500,000 and $999,999 according to NWBC & Wells Fargo.

"www.businesswomen.com is not just a platform; it's a movement. We are here to ensure that every woman who aspires to climb the corporate ladder or to spearhead their startup has the tools and community support to do so. Our mission is to create a world where women's business ambitions are supported and celebrated," said Loes Daniels, Founder of BusinessWomen.

