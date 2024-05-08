Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 7, 2024

As per TBRC's market forecast, the artificial intelligence (ai) in animal health market size is predicted to reach $2.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence (ai) in animal health market is due to the increasing expenditure on animal health. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence (ai) in animal health market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence (ai) in animal health market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Zoetis Inc., VCA Animal Hospitals Inc., IVC Evidensia, IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market Segments

• By Solution: Hardware, Software And Services

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Other Technologies

• By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Production Animals

• By Application: Diagnostics, Identification, Tracking, And Monitoring, Other Applications

• By End-Use: Veterinary Clinics And Hospitals, Research Institutions, Farms And Livestock Producers

• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence (ai) in animal health market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in animal health refers to the application of advanced computational techniques to analyze, interpret, and improve various aspects of animal healthcare. This involves the use of algorithms, machine learning, and data analytics to process large sets of data related to animal health and well-being.

