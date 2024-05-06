Việt Nam leads in export rice prices globally

VIETNAM, May 6 - HÀ NỘI — The prices of Vietnamese rice in the international market rose by US$3-8 USD per tonne last week, helping Việt Nam return to the top position in export rice prices, according to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA).

According to the association, the prices of 5% broken rice from Việt Nam, at $585 per tonne, is $3 higher than that of the same type from Thailand and $10 higher than that of the same product from Pakistan.

For 25% broken rice, Vietnamese product is priced at $555 per tonne, $23 higher than that of Thailand, and $13 higher than that of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam’s 100% broken rice price stays stable at$ 470 per tonne, but is also higher than that of Thailand and Pakistan by $21 and $25 per tonne, respectively. — VNS