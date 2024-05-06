Submit Release
News Search

There were 166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,787 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam leads in export rice prices globally

VIETNAM, May 6 - HÀ NỘI — The prices of Vietnamese rice in the international market rose by US$3-8 USD per tonne last week, helping Việt Nam return to the top position in export rice prices, according to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA).

According to the association, the prices of 5% broken rice from Việt Nam, at $585 per tonne, is $3 higher than that of the same type from Thailand and $10 higher than that of the same product from Pakistan.

For 25% broken rice, Vietnamese product is priced at $555 per tonne, $23 higher than that of Thailand, and $13 higher than that of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam’s 100% broken rice price stays stable at$ 470 per tonne, but is also higher than that of Thailand and Pakistan by $21 and $25 per tonne, respectively. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam leads in export rice prices globally

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more