Application Programming Interface (API) Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $3.20 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.1%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Application Programming Interface (API) Security Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the application programming interface (api) security market size is predicted to reach $3.20 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.1%.

The growth in the application programming interface (api) security market is due to the growing cyber threats. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest application programming interface (api) security market share. Major players in the application programming interface (api) security market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc.

Application Programming Interface (API) Security Market Segments

• By Offering: Platform And Solutions, Services

• By Deployment Modal: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

• By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail And Ecommerce, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global application programming interface (api) security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Application programming interface (API) security refers to the measures and practices implemented to protect APIs' integrity by safeguarding the communication and data exchange between software applications, servers, or systems that interact through APIs. API security involves real-time monitoring and logging of API activities. This process helps to detect suspicious behavior, analyze security incidents, and facilitate post-incident investigations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Application Programming Interface (API) Security Market Characteristics

3. Application Programming Interface (API) Security Market Trends And Strategies

4. Application Programming Interface (API) Security Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Application Programming Interface (API) Security Market Size And Growth

……

27. Application Programming Interface (API) Security Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Application Programming Interface (API) Security Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

