B2B Digital Payment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The B2B digital payment market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%.” — The Business Research company

The Business Research Company’s “B2B Digital Payment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the b2b digital payment market size is predicted to reach $8.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%.

The growth in the b2b digital payment market is due to the growth of e-commerce. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest b2b digital payment market share. Major players in the b2b digital payment market include Visa International Inc., Stripe Payments Inc., Mastercard Corporation, Fiserv Technologies Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Corporation.

B2B Digital Payment Market Segments

•By Type: Digital Commerce, Digital Remittances, Mobiles POS Payments

•By Offering: Solution, Services

•By Payment Mode: Digital Wallet, Debit Or Credit Card, Other Payment Modes

•By End User: Banks Financial Institutions And Insurance( BFSI), Transportation And Logistics, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Travel And Hospitality, E-Commerce, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global b2b digital payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Business-to-business (B2B) digital payments are the electronic transfer of funds or transactions between two businesses conducted over digital platforms or networks. These transactions typically involve the exchange of goods, services, or payments for business purposes. This plays a crucial role in modernizing and optimizing businesses' financial operations, driving efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness in the marketplace.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. B2B Digital Payment Market Characteristics

3. B2B Digital Payment Market Trends And Strategies

4. B2B Digital Payment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. B2B Digital Payment Market Size And Growth

……

27. B2B Digital Payment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. B2B Digital Payment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

