App Test Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

App Test Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “App Test Automation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the app test automation market size is predicted to reach $66.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%.

The growth in the app test automation market is due to the growing adoption of cloud computing. North America region is expected to hold the largest app test automation market share. Major players in the app test automation market include Keysight Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Invensis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., iTechArt Group, Tricentis AG, Cigniti Technologies Limited.

App Test Automation Market Segments

• By Testing Type: Static Testing, Dynamic Testing, End-To-End (E2E) Testing, Application Programming Interfaces (API) Testing

• By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

• By End-User: Information Technology And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Transportation And Logistics, Retail, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)

• By Geography: The global app test automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

App test automation refers to the use of automated tools and scripts to systematically test and verify the functionality, performance, and reliability of software applications, streamlining the testing process and enhancing overall software quality. It aims to increase efficiency by reducing manual testing efforts and ensuring rapid and consistent validation of application behavior.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. App Test Automation Market Characteristics

3. App Test Automation Market Trends And Strategies

4. App Test Automation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. App Test Automation Market Size And Growth

……

27. App Test Automation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. App Test Automation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

