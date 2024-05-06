Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) and the Global Lobby and Trade Association (GLATA) Forge Strategic Partnership

Benny Pang and Rakesh Rajagopal Benny Pang and Rakesh Rajagopal signing the MoU Benny Pang for GLATA and Rakesh Rajagopal for IETO

The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding aims to enhance business relations and expand multisectoral trade opportunities for Indian enterprises.

Our collaboration with GLATA is a testament to our dedicated efforts in promoting sustainable and equitable global trade practices.” — Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of IETO

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), represented by its Trade Commissioner, Mr. Rakesh Rajagopal, has successfully concluded a Memorandum of Understanding with the Global Lobby and Trade Association (GLATA), represented by Mr. Benny Pang. This pivotal agreement establishes a framework for collaborative initiatives aimed at boosting trade and economic exchanges.

Under this Memorandum, IETO and GLATA will collaborate on exchanging business trade delegations, experts, and economic missions. This partnership will also facilitate mutual exposure to business opportunities and the exchange of vital economic, market, business, and investment data and statistics. Additionally, both parties will share technical expertise, know-how, and training to further enhance their cooperation.

At the signing ceremony Mr. Benny Pang stated, "We are thrilled to partner with IETO. This strategic alliance is set to redefine the landscape of international trade and open up new avenues for economic engagement that are mutually beneficial and aligned with global trade objectives."

Attending the signing ceremony remotely from Sweden, Mr. Martin Andersson, Director of GLATA, stated, "This partnership with IETO marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to bridge economic and trade relations globally. By combining our expertise and resources, we are setting a new standard for international trade collaborations that are both innovative and beneficial for all stakeholders involved."

Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of IETO, commented, "Our collaboration with GLATA is a testament to our dedicated efforts in promoting sustainable and equitable global trade practices. This MoU paves the way for innovative and impactful economic partnerships that will significantly benefit Indian enterprises on the international stage."

Mr. Rakesh Rajagopal, Trade Commissioner at IETO and Co-founder of Ratchet Capital, added, "The synergy between IETO and GLATA under this new agreement will enhance our collective ability to foster significant trade opportunities. We are particularly excited about the forthcoming $7 billion USD energy infrastructure project with a government in the GCC, which promises to position Indian manufacturing at the forefront of the energy transition."

About the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO)

The Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) is a distinguished entity that epitomizes an international model of governance, emphasizing values such as accountability and transparency alongside a deep understanding of human behavior and concerted action. Guided by a Board of Advisors comprised of exceptional individuals and domain experts, IETO stands as a guardian of its mission to promote true global citizenship.

About the Global Lobby and Trade Association (GLATA)

GLATA, previously referred to as Glata Capital Limited, is a premier global lobbying firm that specializes in strategic advice, advocacy, and comprehensive communications strategies. Serving an extensive array of clients including governments, businesses, and NGOs, GLATA excels in navigating the complex landscapes of international business, policy, and media.