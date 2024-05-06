NSFAS Administrator on allegations of conversation between former Chairperson and Coinvest Africa

NSFAS Administrator’s statement on the report regarding the allegations contained in the Organizations Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) on alleged recorded conversation between the former NSFAS Board Chairperson and individuals linked to Coinvest Africa (Pty) Ltd.

The National Student Financial Scheme Administrator, Mr Freeman Nomvalo, received the report, dated 28 March 2024, prepared by Advocate William Mokhare SC, who was briefed by Tshisevhe Attorneys incorporated (TGR), on allegation contained in the OUTA report.

The NSFAS Administrator welcomed the report and the subsequent legal opinion from TGR. The Administrator will in due course announce measures to implement the recommendations. The report found no evidence to substantiate allegations made in the OUTA report.

The recommendations from Advocate Mokhare SC includes the following:

The Board should be guided by legal opinions from experts in administrative law in order to minimise NSFAS exposure to potential damaging claims;

The Board should reprimand Mr Khosa for his actions, which is for discussing the Board and Board decisions with Ntumba and Maluleke, and for failing to inform the Board about such discussions;

The Board should expedite the implementation of the remaining recommendations of the Werksmans report and take a decision on how it would implement the termination of the contracts of service providers without prejudice the beneficiaries of the student’s allowances.

The NSFAS Administrator will today, 3rd May 2024, share Advocate William Mokhare SC report and subsequent opinion from TGR with Mr Khosa.

Furthermore, the Administrator will bring the contents of the report to the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande.

The full report will be found on the NSFAS website www.nsfas.org.za

