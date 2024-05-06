Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,785 in the last 365 days.

Minister Joe Phaahla launches new HIV campaign in KZN, 7 May

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, in his capacity as both the Minister and member of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Inter-Ministerial Committee, will officiate the launch of new HIV treatment adherence Campaign.

The U=U (Undetectable equals Untransmissible) Campaign serves to communicate the scientific evidence that HIV positive individual who maintains an undetectable viral load, is unlikely to transmit HIV sexually. This latest campaign is part of the country’s ongoing efforts to promote treatment adherence among people living with HIV to protect their loved ones from contracting the virus. However, this doesn’t replace other prevention methods including the consistent and correct use of condoms to prevent the transmission of HIV, STIs and unplanned pregnancies.

In addition, this message helps combat HIV-related stigma and supports individuals living with HIV in having healthy and fulfilling sexual relationships. The objective of the launch is to officially introduce and promote the U=U concept to a wider audience; foster a supportive environment for people living with HIV to promote health seeking behaviour, as well as to enhance collaborations aimed at improving HIV/AIDS literacy, prevention, care, and treatment.

Minister of Health will be joined by MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, Ms Nomagugu Simelane, People Living with HIV (PLHIV) sector leaders, representatives from development partners, civil society movements and the private sector.

Members of the media are invited to attend the launch scheduled as follows: 
Date:    Tuesday, 07 May 2024
Time:    10H00
Venue: KwaDlamini Sportsground, Ntabamhlophe, Estcourt, uThukela District, KwaZulu-Natal

For media queries, please contact:
1.    SANAC – Nelson Dlamini: 078 731 0313/ nelson@sanac.org.za
2.    Department of Health – Doctor Tshwale: 063 657 8487/ doctor.tshwale@health.gov.za

Members of the media are kindly requested to RSVP with their full name, designation, media house and ID numbers to Simangaliso Motsepe (SANAC): simangaliso@sanac.org.za
 

You just read:

Minister Joe Phaahla launches new HIV campaign in KZN, 7 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more