Minister Joe Phaahla launches new HIV campaign in KZN, 7 May

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, in his capacity as both the Minister and member of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Inter-Ministerial Committee, will officiate the launch of new HIV treatment adherence Campaign.

The U=U (Undetectable equals Untransmissible) Campaign serves to communicate the scientific evidence that HIV positive individual who maintains an undetectable viral load, is unlikely to transmit HIV sexually. This latest campaign is part of the country’s ongoing efforts to promote treatment adherence among people living with HIV to protect their loved ones from contracting the virus. However, this doesn’t replace other prevention methods including the consistent and correct use of condoms to prevent the transmission of HIV, STIs and unplanned pregnancies.

In addition, this message helps combat HIV-related stigma and supports individuals living with HIV in having healthy and fulfilling sexual relationships. The objective of the launch is to officially introduce and promote the U=U concept to a wider audience; foster a supportive environment for people living with HIV to promote health seeking behaviour, as well as to enhance collaborations aimed at improving HIV/AIDS literacy, prevention, care, and treatment.

Minister of Health will be joined by MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, Ms Nomagugu Simelane, People Living with HIV (PLHIV) sector leaders, representatives from development partners, civil society movements and the private sector.

Members of the media are invited to attend the launch scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 07 May 2024

Time: 10H00

Venue: KwaDlamini Sportsground, Ntabamhlophe, Estcourt, uThukela District, KwaZulu-Natal

For media queries, please contact:

1. SANAC – Nelson Dlamini: 078 731 0313/ nelson@sanac.org.za

2. Department of Health – Doctor Tshwale: 063 657 8487/ doctor.tshwale@health.gov.za

Members of the media are kindly requested to RSVP with their full name, designation, media house and ID numbers to Simangaliso Motsepe (SANAC): simangaliso@sanac.org.za

