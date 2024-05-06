NSFAS Administrator on alleged outstanding payments to private student accommodation landlords

The NSFAS Administrator, Mr Freeman Nomvalo, has received complaints regarding alleged outstanding payments for private student accommodation.

The Administrator has also been made aware that in some areas, the landlords have allegedly locked-out students. Given the gravity of this situation, the Administrator has assigned NSFAS staff to urgently attend to these matters. We anticipate that these should be resolved during the course of the month of May 2024.

To ensure that these developments do not further disrupt teaching and learning, the Administrator would like to urge the affected landlords to cooperate with the established NSFAS process to attend to all concerns.

A dedicated email address has been established to process all disputes or concerns. All landlords are encouraged to deposit their disputes or concerns only in so far as outstanding payments are concerned. Submissions must be received not later than the 10th of May 2024.

The Administrator wishes to apologise to all affected Institutions, students and landlords and commit to a speedy resolution. We are committed to working with all the stakeholders to find workable solutions for the betterment of the Post School Education and Training System.

N.B All disputes and concerns regarding alleged outstanding payments for private student accommodation must be deposited on this email address not later than the 10th of May 2024.

The dedicated email address is as follows: NSFASAccomProv@nsfas.org.za