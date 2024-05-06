MEC Matome Chiloane on Glenvista High School incident

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is concerned by an incident that went viral on Friday, 3 May 2024, where an educator and a Grade 9 boy learner from Glenvista High School in Johannesburg are seen fighting in class.

According to information at our disposal, the incident took place on Thursday, 2 May 2024. A video of the incident was captured and it shows an educator and a learner fighting violently in class, damaging school furniture in the process.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has since launched an investigation to ascertain the details surrounding its cause.

“We take this matter seriously. The safety of everyone on premises of schools remains our utmost priority. However, such ill-discipline will not be tolerated. Schools are for development, not any other nefarious deeds. As such, we are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and we will act on decisively on our findings,” said MEC Chiloane.

For more information, contact the Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona on 072 574 3860 or Spokesperson for Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, Xolani Mkhwemte on 084 513 9285

For more updates regarding GDE related news and information, follow us on our website and social media platforms: https://linktr.ee/gautengeducation/

For media releases, speech and news visit the Gauteng Department of Education’s portal: https://education.gauteng.gov.za