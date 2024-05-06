Minister Blade Nzimande launches 4IR Centres of Excellence at TVET Colleges at CSIR, 7 May

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande will launch the 4IR Centres of Excellence at TVET Colleges at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research in Pretoria.

The launch of the 4IR Centres of Excellence is a result of a strong partnership between selected Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) and the Department of Higher Education and Training and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges.

These SETAs include Education and Training and Development Project, Financial and Accounting and Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authorities.

The ETDP SETA-DHET project emanated from research work, discussions between the SETA Accounting Authority/Board and the DHET, and a desire to respond to the white paper on post-school education and training to make TVET colleges institutions of choice.

The ETDP SETA- DHET partnership agreed to sponsor ten TVET colleges while the MerSETA targeted minimum ten colleges over a five-year period.

This noble idea to establish 4IR Centres of Excellence is intended to ensure 4IR skills training taking place in the TVET colleges for both students and lecturers and to also benefit the communities surrounding the colleges, inclusive of those youth described as the Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) to improve their employability.

Media is invited as follows:

Date: 07 May 2024

Time: 9:00

Venue: Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Pretoria

Enquiries:

Mr.Veli Mbele

Ministerial Liaison Officer / Spokesperson

064 615 0644 or Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za

Mr.William Somo

Corporate Communication

072 270 1487 or Somo.William@dhet.gov.za