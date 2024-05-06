MetaComp Announces Strategic Partnership with Harvest Global Investments to Explore Bringing HK-Listed ETFs

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- MetaComp Pte Ltd, a leading Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) licensed Singapore fintech company that specializes in blockchain technology and digital assets, and its affiliates (collectively referred as MetaComp), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Harvest Global Investments Limited (HGI), a leading asset management company licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. HGI is among the pioneering Chinese asset management firms to establish subsidiaries abroad. The Memorandum of Understanding executed between MetaComp and HGI marks a significant step towards potentially broadening the accessibility of innovative financial products globally with special emphasis on the recently announced cryptocurrency spot ETFs which will be expected to start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from 30 April 2024 onwards. This follows the announcement by HGI that they have received authorization from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission to launch the highly anticipated cryptocurrency ETFs.

The core of the partnership revolves around MetaComp and its affiliates' commitment to make HGI's cryptocurrency spot ETFs available, through MetaComp's proprietary Client Assets Management Platform, also known as CAMP by MetaComp, utilizing its technological and market expertise to introduce these products under the appropriate regulatory framework to Singapore investors and beyond. This initiative not only aims to expand the global footprint of HGI's ETFs but also allows MetaComp and its affiliate to enrich its wealth solution portfolio with highly sought-after financial products.

In addition to the crypto-ETF distribution, the collaboration will also explore opportunities for the integration of HGI's various asset management solutions into MetaComp's service offerings. MetaComp will also provide HGI access to its Digital Payment Token suite of services. Through the strategic collaborative efforts by both companies, they are hoping to forge a symbiotic relationship that will allow both companies to leverage on their strengths.

The alignment with HGI allows MetaComp to tap into the scale and expertise of a leading global financial player, significantly enhancing its service capabilities and market reach. This partnership is designed to serve not just the existing clientele of both entities but also to capture new segments eager for advanced financial solutions across traditional finance and crypto finance.

Dr Bo Bai, Chairman and Co-Founder of MetaComp shared: "This strategic alliance with Harvest Global Investments Limited reaffirms MetaComp's commitment to being the bridge that links traditional finance with crypto finance. We are confident that our partnership with Harvest Global Investments Limited will prove to be mutually beneficial. With Harvest's expertise in asset management and MetaComp's robust capabilities in providing a comprehensive suite of digital payment solutions, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and the market."

For more detailed information on this partnership and to stay updated on future developments, please visit www.mce.sg.

About MetaComp Pte Ltd (www.mce.sg)

MetaComp is a leading Singapore-based digital asset platform that is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating under a P2B2C (platform-to-business, partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp provides an integrated end-to-end suite of services to its clients, empowering them to confidently enter the digital asset market with the much-needed safety, security, and compliance. Together with its parent company, Metaverse Green Exchange Pte. Ltd. (a MAS-licensed CMS holder permitted to carry out, inter alia, brokerage and custody services), MetaComp introduces its suite of services through CAMP by MetaComp, a regulated Client Assets Management Platform, allowing businesses to develop and scale their digital asset offerings through OTC and exchange trading services, fiat payment, digital asset custody and prime brokerage.

