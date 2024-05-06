Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market Shows Outstanding Growth at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2030

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market

By vehicle type, the automotive intelligent lighting system market is divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

Increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance system and rising concern toward road safety fuel the growth of the global automotive intelligent lighting system market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market by Technology (Halogen, LED and Xenon), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), Product Type (Adaptive Headlight and Intelligent Ambient Lighting) and Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, The global automotive intelligent lighting system market was valued at $3,652.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $9,254.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13970

Automotive intelligent lighting system refers to two types of automotive lighting products such as the adaptive headlight and intelligent ambient lighting. The intelligent lighting system adapts the vehicle lights to suit the light, road and weather conditions to increase perceptual safety and relieves driver stress. In addition, the adaptive headlamps are the intelligent headlamps that can automatically adjust to suit the driving situation. High beam assist helps to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers. Active curve lights pivot the headlamps into the bend, improving road illumination.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐋𝐄𝐘 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐆, 𝐃𝐄 𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐊 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐇𝐘𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐎𝐁𝐈𝐒 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐀 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆𝐚𝐀, 𝐉.𝐖. 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃, 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃, 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐎, 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐁𝐎𝐒𝐂𝐇 𝐆𝐌𝐁𝐇

Growing adoption of advanced driver assistance system and rising concern toward road safety drive the growth of the global automotive intelligent lighting system market. On the other hand, high cost & configuration complexities and unorganized aftermarket services restrain the growth to some extent. However, integration of advanced technologies in vehicles is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cd5c95dd96cf12b7f736eb8e785481de

By Technology, the automotive intelligent lighting system market is divided into Halogen, LED and Xenon. The LED segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 owing to reduced power consumption and longer life span. With rapid technological advancement, smaller, efficient, moisture and vibration resistant LED lights are available in the market. These lights have longer lifetime that can last for decades.

Based on solution type, the LED segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global automotive intelligent lighting system market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its longer life span and significantly less power consumption capability. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive intelligent lighting system market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030, owing to increasing sales of luxury cars, growing demand for technological advancements, and the presence of leading players in the region. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, due to growing need for vehicles equipped with advanced features across the province, due to increase in sales of premium passenger vehicles across the province.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13970

By vehicle type, the automotive intelligent lighting system market is divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 owing to the high sale of passenger vehicles as compared with commercial vehicles.

By sales channel, the automotive intelligent lighting system market is divided into OEM and Aftermarket. The OEM segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By technology, the LED segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By product type, the intelligent ambient lighting segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By sales channel, OEM segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By region, Europe contributed the highest revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA in 2020

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Automotive Trailer Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/09/2552015/0/en/Automotive-Trailer-Market-Size-to-Accrue-30-8-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Chassis System Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-chassis-system-market-to-reach-120-51-bn-globally-by-2025-at-5-7-cagr-says-allied-market-research-801938115.html

Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2020/09/02/2087444/0/en/Automotive-Advanced-High-Strength-Steel-AHSS-Market-to-Reach-33-85-Billion-by-2026-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Wheel Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-wheel-market-to-reach-47-35-bn-globally-by-2025-at-5-7-cagr-says-allied-market-research-857503588.html

