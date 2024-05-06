State’s biggest surf club redevelopment complete at West Beach

An $8.5 million redevelopment of West Beach Surf Life Saving Club – the biggest club investment of its kind in South Australian history – is complete, delivering a new purpose-built site to support volunteers, attract visitors and save lives.

Officially reopening its doors to the public today, the rebuild incorporates improved facilities across two floors and replaces the previous outdated clubrooms which were more than 50 years old.

Works on the redeveloped club started in late 2022 and have been funded through a State Government partnership with the Federal Government, City of Charles Sturt, Surf Life Saving SA and West Beach Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC).

The modern facilities will better support current volunteer surf lifesavers as well as help attract and train new members with core lifesaving skills – at a location which saw thousands of visitors over summer.

Upgrades include a relocated first aid room and new ramp to the beach to ensure quicker emergency responses with improved ambulance access.

A new patrol control room will further boost safety for beachgoers, with greater storage to house vital lifesaving equipment and boats. A training and conference room, gym, change rooms and upstairs restaurant, bar and balcony also feature.

West Beach patrol teams clocked up 3,400 patrol hours over summer, successfully responding to numerous incidents, rescues and first aid cases.

The club has more than 700 members and 218 active patrolling members, making it one of the largest membership bases of any surf lifesaving club in South Australia.

West Beach SLSC runs a host of community activities, including the iconic VACSWIM school holiday program and the annual Blue and Pink Swim/Walk/Run, which raised more than $130,000 for breast and prostate cancer research and care.

In the 2023-24 season, more than 9,000 Surf Life Savers performed over 80,000 volunteer patrol hours, conducting nearly 100 lifesaving rescues and around 15,000 preventative actions and first aid treatments across the state’s coastline.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

It is excellent to see West Beach Surf Life Saving Club reinvigorated and rejuvenated following an incredible partnership between Federal, State and Local Governments and the broader surf lifesaving community.

This Club holds such a special place in my heart. From the very first moment I could, I joined my siblings there as a Nipper, undertook much of my junior lifesaving there and, together with my sisters, brother and Mum, experienced that sense of belonging to a community family that the surf lifesaving movement creates.

The West Beach SLSC plays a critical and exemplary role in the community - empowering locals and visitors to safely enjoy this beautiful beach, bringing community together and keeping them active, developing young people and growing their understanding of the importance of volunteering and serving others.

I congratulate everyone involved in this outstanding endeavour and thank them for their tireless work towards its fruition. I look forward to seeing the community and club thrive for many years to come.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

Our volunteer surf lifesavers deserve fit-for-purpose facilities to perform their duties and keep South Australian beaches safe.

The State Government is proud to be part of a historic redevelopment that supports members who dedicate their time and energy to serving their community.

It will help clubs like West Beach grow and attract the next generation of lifesavers while drawing in more visitors to the popular and picturesque coast.

Attributable to Mark Butler

I promised West Beach residents that an Albanese Labor Government would deliver the funds to redevelop the club and I’m thrilled we were able to deliver on that promise.

I want to see West Beach thrive and this club is at the heart of the local community.

This investment has ensured West Beach SLSC now has a state of the art, 100 per cent accessible and inclusive, community space.

Attributable to Surf Life Saving SA President, Sarah Cutbush

It’s been rewarding to see West Beach SLSC thrive in their new home this season and reap the rewards not just in lifesaving, but also surf sports, community programs, hospitality and more.

The membership retention and increase in visitors since the redevelopment shows the important role that surf clubs can play in their communities – as well as saving lives and promoting water safety, surf clubs provide safe, accessible, and family-friendly hubs for locals and tourists alike.

Surf Life Saving SA and West Beach SLSC thank all funding partners, including the Federal Government, State Government and City of Charles Sturt, for their support and collaboration in this project.

There is much to be proud of in what we have collectively achieved, and it has been a critical step in our mission to build healthy, sustainable communities while working towards zero preventable deaths in South Australian waters.

Attributable to West Beach SLSC President, Graeme Cunningham

As West Beach remains a key place of gathering along Adelaide’s metro coast, it is essential we have the best possible facilities and resources to support our volunteer lifesavers in protecting lives and providing a memorable experience for beachgoers.

Investing in future surf lifesavers and leaders is particularly important for our crew, with our efforts to provide a highly inclusive program being recognised in our selection as a 2023-24 SLSSA Junior Club of the Year finalist.

This state-of-the-art facility will provide a crucial foundation for us to continue developing youth for many generations to come.

Attributable to City of Charles Sturt Mayor Angela Evans

The redeveloped West Beach Surf Life Saving Club is an amazing asset which will help residents and visitors alike enjoy our beautiful coastline.

The West Beach Surf Life Saving Club has always been a place where our community can come together. We are fortunate to have such passionate volunteers in our community who will now have improved facilities available to coordinate programs and supervise beachgoers of all ages.

We are proud at the City of Charles Sturt to support this redevelopment and officially open the upgraded facility to our community.