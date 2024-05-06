A New Generation for Jazz in the Limestone Coast

The Malinauskas Government will deliver a significant infrastructure boost for the much-loved Generations in Jazz festival in Mount Gambier on the Limestone Coast, providing organisers access to ongoing savings and revenue they can use to grow the successful event.

While attending Generations in Jazz this weekend, Premier Peter Malinauskas announced the State Government will provide $720,000 for construction of four permanent structured pavilions on a parcel of land owned by Generations in Jazz at OB Flat.

Permanent construction of the pavilions would deliver significant savings to event organisers of approximately $100,000 per event.

When not required for Generations in Jazz, the pavilions would be able to be repurposed as storage facilities for caravans, motorhomes and boats.

The savings and additional revenue from storage are expected to reap event organisers $150,000 each year, which will be reinvested in Generations in Jazz, including through the provision of support for greater participation of schools from interstate.

Since its beginnings in 1987, Generations in Jazz has grown to attract a widespread national support base and is considered one of the world’s best school-based music events.

The event provides a platform for jazz performers to compete, collaborate, learn and engage with jazz fans.

It not only attracts jazz legends of today, it helps develops the next generation.

It also delivers an amazing opportunity for new audiences to develop an appreciation for the artform.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Generations in Jazz is a phenomenal event.

It brings our best and brightest young musicians together each May, providing an opportunity to grow, learn, perform and forge important connections and relationships.

Generations in Jazz also delivers thousands upon thousands of visitors to experience one of the most beautiful regions of our state.

This investment in event infrastructure will help Generations in Jazz grow and thrive both now, and in the long term.

I’m particularly keen to see the benefits reinvested to bring more people from around Australia to get a taste of Limestone Coast.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Generations in Jazz provides great economic benefits to Mt Gambier and provides the opportunity to showcase our region to thousands of visitors each May.

Many sporting clubs and community organisations benefit from providing accommodation across the weekend, further supporting our local community.

This investment into improved infrastructure will provide even more opportunities for growth for our region, and even better GiJ events in future years.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Generations in Jazz is an incredible festival that gives many students around Australia the opportunity to perform on stage and share their music with fellow jazz lovers, some for the first time.

This additional funding by the Malinauskas Government represents us investing in the next generation of our state’s musicians and ensuring South Australia’s extraordinary festivals and events can be enjoyed right around the state.

Attributable to Member for Mount Gambier Troy Bell

Generations in Jazz holds the distinguished title of being the sole event granted 'Major Event' status by the South Australian Government outside of metropolitan Adelaide.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication of the numerous volunteers and board members who have tirelessly guided this event over the decades, ensuring its continuity in Mount Gambier.

This funding secures the future of Generations in Jazz and paves the way for its evolution into a truly national event. It will allow our state’s students to continue to showcase their talents alongside the country's top jazz musicians and vocalists, right here in the Limestone Coast.

Everyone that has been involved in organising this event since its inception should be extremely proud of this announcement, and of the recognition Generations in Jazz has received from the State Government.

Attributable to GiJ Board Member Kylie Boston

It goes without saying we’re all beyond grateful and excited for this show of support for the event we’ve grown from the ground up over the last 30 years.

We’ve always had a vision to make this festival like nothing else in Australia, and from humble beginnings we’ve managed to grow it where we’ve had countless thousands of students and people come to Mount Gambier every year, but support like this will help us truly take it to the next level nationally.