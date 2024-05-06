Landmarks light up to mark National Road Safety Week

Release date: 06/05/24

Iconic landmarks across the state will be illuminated yellow this week to support those impacted by road trauma and encourage South Australians to think about their behaviour behind the wheel.

The powerful display – part of National Road Safety Week, which runs until Sunday 12 May – serves as a poignant reminder of lives lost on SA roads and aims to positively change driver behaviour and deliver safer outcomes for all road users.

Adelaide landmarks being lit up throughout the week include the Riverbank Bridge and O-Bahn tunnel, with the Entertainment Centre, Convention Centre and Parliament House also turning yellow.

Regionally, the City of Port Lincoln will illuminate main street, Tasman Terrace, each night while the Kadina Town Hall and ‘Elemental’ sculpture, in Victor Harbor, will also glow.

Lighting up the road network aims to spread awareness of National Road Safety Week and signals to passing motorists that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

This year’s theme – ‘As all road safety is local, drive so others survive’ – is a reminder to take extra care, including around vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, so that everyone arrives home safely.

Anyone can take the National Road Safety Week pledge – promising to drive as if their loved ones are on the road ahead, remove distractions like their mobile phone, and avoid speeding, driving while tired or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Diverse South Australians – from sport, media, government and road safety advocacy backgrounds – have already made the pledge, recording a video to encourage others to sign up and help save lives.

Last year 117 lives were lost on South Australian roads, while 856 people suffered serious injuries. So far this year, 33 lives have been lost on SA roads.

The State Government is investing more than a quarter of a billion dollars over five years to make South Australian roads safer, including $37 million announced last week for a series of pedestrian and cycling safety upgrades now underway.

The THINK! Road Safety partnership program continues to deliver initiatives that build a culture of road safety, as part of the State Government’s commitment to South Australia’s Road Safety Action Plan 2023-25.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

National Road Safety Week shines a light on the devastating impact road trauma has on families, friends, first responders and wider community.

By lighting up landmarks across our metropolitan and regional areas, that message is being made abundantly clear to drivers – think about your behaviour behind the wheel.

These powerful displays are a rallying call for a collective effort to make South Australian roads safer for everyone.

Drive to survive and take the road safety pledge every day – the role we can play to reduce road trauma, through our own actions, is just as vital beyond this week.