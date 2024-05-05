Prime Minister Manele acknowledge congratulatory message from Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele with the the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Hon. John Rosso this afternoon.

Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele has acknowledged the heart-warming congratulatory message from the government and people of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea as presented this afternoon by the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Hon. John Rosso.

The Deputy Prime Minister arrived in Honiara purposely to convey a congratulatory message from Prime Minister, Hon. James Marape to the newly elected Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Hon. Jeremiah Manele and for Solomon Islands joint elections.

Prime Minister Manele said this gesture reiterates the cordial partnership forged over time as Melanesian neigbours which continues to grow in strength.

“It also reflects the close cultural, political, and geographical relations between the two Melanesian countries.

Solomon Islands values the shared wantok spirit between Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea has been tested, refined and have proved its value over time.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Papua New Guinea for their contribution in deploying members of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) to work in collaboration with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) following the aftermath of the 2021 Riots, during the 2023 Pacific Games and the recent Joint Elections in Solomon Islands.

He is also appreciative of Papua New Guinea’s support towards developing anticipated national projects, such as the Border Management System (BMS) for the country’s Immigration Division.

Prime Minister Manele said the technical support given from Papua New Guinea’s Immigration Division, Citizens Service Authority in developing a workplan for implementation will contribute towards a strong border security, peace and promote safe and orderly movements in the region.

Both leaders agree that Solomon Islands and the Independent State of Papua New Guinea share a longstanding relationship built on mutual respect and cooperation.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE